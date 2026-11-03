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Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja links rising data consumption to increased social media and AI usage.

Web Desk November 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan has approximately 1.8 million 5G users, with services being rolled out in 24 cities.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken the global lead in YouTube viewership, with users watching a staggering 560 million videos every day, as the country's digital consumption surges across social media platforms, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.


Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology, the PTA chairman revealed that Pakistan has approximately 96 million YouTube users, making the country a major force in the platform's global audience.


The digital boom extends beyond YouTube. Hafeez Ur Rehman said TikTok has 100 million registered accounts in Pakistan, while 150 million Pakistanis watch content on the platform.


WhatsApp is also witnessing massive engagement, with approximately 100 million accounts in the country. Pakistani users make 1 billion calls and exchange 12 billion messages daily, highlighting the growing dependence on digital communication.


Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja attributed the sharp rise in data consumption to increasing social media engagement and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI).


Shaza Fatima Khawaja said no spectrum auction had taken place after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif left office. She noted that his government introduced 4G services, while the current administration had conducted a 5G spectrum auction.


Pakistan has approximately 1.8 million 5G users, with services being rolled out in 24 cities, the minister said, adding that efforts were underway to improve network performance and service quality.


However, the country's expanding digital appetite faces infrastructure challenges. Khawaja identified the theft of entire mobile towers, diesel and generators as major factors disrupting telecommunications services.


She said such incidents continue to affect network quality and the uninterrupted delivery of telecom services.


With hundreds of millions of daily video views and billions of digital interactions, Pakistan's growing online footprint highlights the country's rapidly expanding appetite for digital content and connectivity.

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