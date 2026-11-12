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Pakistan faces diabetes crisis as 34.5 million adults battle disease

Dr. Shaikh advised people with diabetes to examine their feet regularly.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Experts explained that diabetes is not simply a condition involving high blood sugar

Diabetes is becoming an increasingly serious health challenge in Pakistan, with younger people also facing growing risks as the country reports around 34.5 million adults living with the disease.


Health experts have warned that the number could reach 70.2 million by 2050 if effective preventive measures are not taken.


An estimated 9.3 million adults are currently living with diabetes without knowing they have the condition. The warning came during a media briefing organized by Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Karachi.

Endocrinologists, vascular surgeons and nutrition specialists discussed the growing prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan, its health complications and the importance of early diagnosis.


Experts explained that diabetes is not simply a condition involving high blood sugar. When left uncontrolled for extended periods, it can damage blood vessels and nerves, increasing the risk of complications affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes and feet.


Dr. Asma Ahmed, consultant endocrinologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, said Type 2 diabetes was no longer limited to older adults, as younger people were increasingly being diagnosed with the disease.


She identified family history, excess abdominal fat and physical inactivity as major risk factors. She also cautioned that people with apparently healthy body weights should not assume they are protected from diabetes.


Dr. Ahmed stressed the importance of medical screening before symptoms appear. She said regular medication, medical checkups and positive lifestyle changes after diagnosis were essential to preventing complications.


She also highlighted findings from Aga Khan University's Pakistan Diabetes Prevention Research Project, which provided lifestyle guidance to people with prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet within the diabetes range.


According to the findings, 61% of participants who adopted lifestyle changes returned to normal blood sugar levels within one year.


Dr. Fareed Ahmed Shaikh, assistant professor and head of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Aga Khan University Hospital, said diabetes could affect blood circulation and the nervous system.


He explained that reduced blood flow and loss of sensation in the legs and feet could prevent patients from noticing minor injuries.


Without timely treatment, these wounds could develop into serious infections or severe ulcers. In some cases, patients could even lose a foot or leg.


Dr. Shaikh advised people with diabetes to examine their feet regularly and seek immediate medical attention if they notice any wounds or injuries.


Farah Syed, senior nutritionist at Aga Khan University Hospital, said a diabetes diagnosis did not mean patients had to give up their favorite foods or follow extremely restrictive diets.


She recommended balanced meals, portion control and increased consumption of vegetables, lentils and whole grains. She also advised avoiding sugary drinks to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.


Syed emphasized that dietary changes were most effective when they became a permanent part of everyday life.


The experts stressed that managing diabetes requires more than simply monitoring blood sugar levels.


Regular medication, nutritional guidance and routine examinations of blood vessels and feet are also essential components of comprehensive care.


They added that a coordinated treatment approach involving specialists from different medical fields could help reduce complications and improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes.

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