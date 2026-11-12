Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58

McGuinn rose to prominence in the early 2000s with his distinctive musical style, unconventional personality and clever storytelling.

NASHVILLE: Mark McGuinn, the jazz-trained North Carolina singer and songwriter best known for his country hit “Mrs. Steven Rudy,” died Oct. 26. He was 58.





McGuinn rose to prominence in the early 2000s with his distinctive musical style, unconventional personality and clever storytelling. His songs were also recorded by country music artists Lonestar and George Jones.





Born Mark Albert McGuinn on Aug. 19, 1968, in Greensboro, North Carolina, he attended Grimsley High School. A talented multi-instrumentalist, he played guitar, piano and trumpet and developed his musical skills in a jazz band.





He initially dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player, but an injury changed his plans. In 1994, he moved to Nashville with a trumpet and a passion for songwriting to pursue a career in country music.





In 2001, McGuinn signed with newly established independent label VFR Records, which released his self-titled debut album in May that year.





The label initially planned to promote “That's a Plan” as the lead single. However, a disc jockey at KPLX in Dallas began playing “Mrs. Steven Rudy,” a witty song McGuinn co-wrote with Shane Decker.





The track quickly gained popularity, prompting radio stations across the region to play it. VFR subsequently released it as his first single.





Despite being considered an unconventional newcomer because of his jazz background and distinctive image, McGuinn took “Mrs. Steven Rudy” to No. 6 on Billboard's country chart and No. 44 on the Hot 100. It also became the country's best-selling country single for five consecutive weeks.





His debut album entered Billboard's Top Country Albums chart at No. 18, setting a record for the highest debut by a first release from an independent label. It also topped the Heatseekers chart and reached No. 2 on the Independent Albums chart.





The album featured songs including “Heaven Must Be Missin' You,” “If the World Was Mine,” “One of Their Own,” “Silver Platter” and “Busy Signal.” His subsequent singles “That's a Plan” and “She Doesn't Dance” reached No. 25 and No. 29, respectively, on the country chart.





Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States, McGuinn wrote and recorded “More Beautiful Today” as a tribute to the victims. He offered the song as a free download on his website and requested that it not be promoted to radio. However, widespread listener interest helped it reach the country chart.





He also co-wrote “Unusually Unusual,” which Lonestar recorded for its 2001 album “I'm Already There.” The song later reached No. 12 on the country chart.





After VFR Records closed in 2002, McGuinn stepped away from the music industry to focus on starting a family.





He returned in 2006 with “One Man's Crazy,” released through Blue Flamingo Records, an independent label he founded with songwriting partner Jim Foster.





McGuinn played most of the instruments on the album, including guitars, Dobro, mandolin, Wurlitzer and trumpet. It also featured the duet “Better a Painful Ending,” recorded with Georgette Jones.





Other tracks included “Bring 'Em Back,” “Deep,” “Turtle,” “Trampoline,” “Everest” and a new version of “More Beautiful Today.”





In 2006, he also joined Wayne Warner and the Nashville All-Star Choir for “God Bless the Children.”





Two years later, George Jones released “You and Me and Time,” a song co-written by McGuinn. In 2011, McGuinn released another single, “Til U Got Home.”





From his early days playing trumpet in a Greensboro jazz band to his success on country radio, McGuinn carved out a distinctive place in country music through his unconventional style and songwriting.