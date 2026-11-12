MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review

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Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review

MSCI announced the changes as part of its November 2026 Frontier Markets Index Review.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The number of constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index will rise to 30

Attock Refinery Ltd. (ATRL) is set to join the MSCI Pakistan Index on Dec. 1, 2026, following the global index provider’s review, marking a significant addition to Pakistan’s equity market even as the country’s overall weight in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index declines.


MSCI announced the changes as part of its November 2026 Frontier Markets Index Review, adding ATRL after its Foreign Inclusion Factor-adjusted free-float market capitalization reached $168 million at the end of October, comfortably surpassing the minimum eligibility threshold of $116 million.


With ATRL’s inclusion, the number of constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index will rise to 30. Meanwhile, PAKOXY and Flying Cement have been removed from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index as part of the latest review.


Pakistan’s weight declines to 4.98%.


Despite ATRL’s addition, Pakistan’s weight in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index fell to 4.98% in the November 2026 review, down from 5.2% in the previous review conducted in August.


According to market calculations, the decline primarily reflects an increase in the combined market capitalization of other countries’ index constituents relative to Pakistan, reducing the country’s overall share of the benchmark.


The development comes as the KSE-100 Index declined 5.5% during the review period, highlighting the pressure on Pakistan’s equity market.


ATRL’s inclusion adds another constituent to Pakistan’s representation in MSCI’s frontier market benchmark, while the decline in the country’s overall index weight underscores the relative performance of its equity market against other frontier markets.

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