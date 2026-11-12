TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore

The teenager suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment.

LAHORE: A 19-year-old farm worker named Talha was killed after being attacked by a captive lioness during a TikTok video shoot at a farmhouse in the Kahna area of Lahore.





According to police, a TikToker identified as Nauman had visited the farmhouse to record a video when the lioness became uncontrollable and attacked Talha, who worked at the property.





The teenager suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment. However, he later died from his injuries.





Police said those involved initially attempted to conceal the actual circumstances by claiming that a dog had attacked the boy.

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An investigation into the incident eventually uncovered the involvement of the lioness. Following the incident, the Wildlife Department took custody of the animal.

Authorities are also examining the farmhouse's licence, safety arrangements and possible negligence to determine whether proper precautions were in place.