Drake calls music industry ‘so cooked’ after Billboard changes streaming rules

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Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Drake calls music industry ‘so cooked’ after Billboard changes streaming rules

The dispute began in late 2025 when YouTube announced it would stop sharing its streaming data with Billboard.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The disagreement centered on Billboard’s chart system, which gave greater weight to paid subscriptions

Drake has sparked fresh debate among music fans after criticizing the music industry.


The rapper reacted to Billboard’s decision to bring YouTube streams back to its music charts in 2027. He shared his frustration on Instagram and questioned the direction of the industry following the announcement.


The Canadian rapper reshared an article about Billboard’s latest decision to his Instagram Stories. Expressing his disbelief, Drake wrote, “Wtf this game so cooked,” alongside a shocked-face emoji.


The dispute began in late 2025 when YouTube announced it would stop sharing its streaming data with Billboard from January 2026.


The disagreement centered on Billboard’s chart system, which gave greater weight to paid subscriptions than to free, ad-supported streams on platforms such as YouTube.


However, both sides have now agreed to introduce a new system for counting music streams. YouTube’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen, confirmed the decision in a blog post, saying, “We are returning to the Billboard charts starting in 2027".

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