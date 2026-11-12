BMPP and UBG reunite as SM Tanveer gains backing for FPCCI presidency

Tanveer had been a member of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the past 20 years.

The move brings the two major business groups together in a renewed alliance

KARACHI: The Businessmen Progressive Panel (BMPP) has announced its unconditional support for United Business Group (UBG) presidential candidate SM Tanveer in the upcoming Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections.





The move brings the two major business groups together in a renewed alliance aimed at securing victory and introducing a stronger economic team at the federation.





The announcement was made by BMPP Chairman Saquib Fayyaz Magoon during a press conference at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) in Karachi, where he declared the panel’s unconditional support for Tanveer.

UBG Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer said the group was preparing a coordinated 100-day economic program alongside plans to bring in a strong economic team.





He added that members of the FPCCI Executive Committee and General Body would be assigned leadership roles in different committees to ensure that the business community’s concerns were effectively highlighted.





BMPP Chairman Saquib Fayyaz Magoon also rejected objections from rival groups regarding Tanveer’s association with Karachi.





He said Tanveer had been a member of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the past 20 years. He added that the rival group’s presidential candidate was also a member of the Karachi Chamber, making the objections baseless.





The alliance also announced plans to establish a think tank comprising young business leaders as part of its efforts to strengthen economic planning and representation.





UBG President Zubair Tufail, UBG Sindh Chairman Khalid Tawab, ABAD Chairman Hanif Gohar and other business leaders also addressed the press conference.