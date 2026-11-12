PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan during COP31 summit

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Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan during COP31 summit

The two leaders discussed several opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The discussions also covered the changing regional situation and wider international developments

TÜRKIYE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders Summit on Thursday, Nov. 12 to discuss stronger economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.


The two leaders focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defense, energy, and regional connectivity while reaffirming their shared commitment to peace and stability.

During the bilateral meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing relationship between the two countries and highlighted their longstanding historical and brotherly ties.


They discussed several opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation and stressed the need to accelerate ongoing projects while exploring new areas of economic partnership.


The discussions also covered the changing regional situation and wider international developments.


Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted diplomatic efforts by regional countries, particularly members of the Makkah Accord, to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions.


President Erdoğan appreciated Pakistan's constructive diplomatic role and mediation efforts that contributed to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).


Shehbaz thanked the Turkish president for his continued support and close coordination throughout Pakistan's diplomatic efforts.


Both leaders stressed that all parties must honor their commitments under the Islamabad MoU to achieve lasting peace across the wider region.


The two leaders also reiterated their support for each other on matters of key national interest, emphasizing their longstanding relationship of trust and solidarity.


They concluded by reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye and advancing their shared goals of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

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