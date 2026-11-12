PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan during COP31 summit

The two leaders discussed several opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

The discussions also covered the changing regional situation and wider international developments

TÜRKIYE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders Summit on Thursday, Nov. 12 to discuss stronger economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.





The two leaders focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defense, energy, and regional connectivity while reaffirming their shared commitment to peace and stability.

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During the bilateral meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing relationship between the two countries and highlighted their longstanding historical and brotherly ties.





They discussed several opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation and stressed the need to accelerate ongoing projects while exploring new areas of economic partnership.





The discussions also covered the changing regional situation and wider international developments.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted diplomatic efforts by regional countries, particularly members of the Makkah Accord, to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions.





President Erdoğan appreciated Pakistan's constructive diplomatic role and mediation efforts that contributed to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





Shehbaz thanked the Turkish president for his continued support and close coordination throughout Pakistan's diplomatic efforts.





Both leaders stressed that all parties must honor their commitments under the Islamabad MoU to achieve lasting peace across the wider region.





The two leaders also reiterated their support for each other on matters of key national interest, emphasizing their longstanding relationship of trust and solidarity.





They concluded by reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye and advancing their shared goals of regional peace, stability and prosperity.