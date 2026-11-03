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Headlines
Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Democrat leads in Guam delegate race, unofficial results show

The result offers Democrats an early symbolic gain as they seek control of the House, but the Guam seat does not count toward the 218 seats needed for a majority.

Web Desk November 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Democrats appeared poised to score the first congressional flip of the 2026 midterms after unofficial results from Guam showed Alicia Anne Garrido Limtiaco leading Republican incumbent James Moylan for the territory's non-voting U.S. House delegate seat.


The result offers Democrats an early symbolic gain as they seek control of the House, but the Guam seat does not count toward the 218 seats needed for a majority.


The outcome is not yet final, with outstanding ballots still to be processed before the Guam Election Commission certifies the election.


The latest unofficial Guam Election Commission figures put Limtiaco, a former Guam attorney general, at 15,645 votes, or 51%. Moylan had 14,983 votes, or 48.84%, leaving the Democrat ahead by 662 votes.


The commission's latest release did not specify how many of Guam's 59 precincts were included, according to Guam News Network, which publishes the commission's figures.


The early numbers also showed Guam delivered a divided result rather than an across-the-board swing toward either party. Republican Vicente "Tony" Ada led the governor's race with 15,945 votes, or 51.45%, against 14,925 votes, or 48.15%, for Democrat Therese Terlaje.

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