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Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years

Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election

The Vatican confirmed that the pope, who holds U.S. citizenship, submitted his ballot by mail in Chicago.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo has cast a mail-in ballot in the 2026 Illinois midterm elections, becoming the first pope to vote in a US election, according to Axios.


The Vatican confirmed that the pope, who holds U.S. citizenship, submitted his ballot by mail in Chicago.


He may also be the first pope to vote in a secular democratic election, the news outlet reported.


In a statement, the Holy See Press Office said the pope firmly believed in citizens’ right and duty to participate in the democratic process.


The statement added that Leo had submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago.


The pope has had sharp disagreements with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the war in Iran and the treatment of immigrants in the United States.


Earlier, Pope Leo XIV has begun walking and eating following surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his lung, with initial medical tests indicating normal progress in his recovery, doctors said Wednesday.


According to the AFP news agency, the 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery Tuesday at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where part of his right lung was removed. Doctors are awaiting a biopsy report on the tumour to determine whether the cancer has spread.


In a statement released by the Vatican on Wednesday, doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margherita said blood tests and a chest X-ray showed normal postoperative recovery. The results were within the expected range for a procedure of this nature, they said.


The pope had breakfast and lunch, walked around his hospital room and underwent respiratory physiotherapy to help restore his breathing, according to the Vatican.

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