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Headlines
Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Trump doubles down on Iran war as Tehran savours Republican defeats Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Democrats ride blue wave as Trump offers Congress cooperation after losses

Trump's comments came as Democrats celebrated significant electoral gains.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The election outcome is also expected to intensify political scrutiny of the Trump administration

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump acknowledged the Democratic Party's sweeping gains in the 2026 midterm elections, blamed Republican losses partly on voter turnout and candidate selection, and expressed willingness to work with incoming Democratic lawmakers during a live telephone interview with POLITICO journalist Dasha Burns on Tuesday night.


Speaking on POLITICO Elections Live, Trump said Republicans failed to bring enough supporters to the polls and argued that the outcome would have been different if he had appeared on the ballot.

“I wasn’t on the ballot and we didn’t get the people out, but I wasn’t on the ballot. And if I was on the ballot, we would have won. We would have won it all very easily,” Trump said.


Dasha Burns reminded the president that he had encouraged Republican voters during the campaign to vote as though he were personally running. Trump acknowledged the message but suggested that voters were dissatisfied with several Republican candidates.


When Dasha Burns asked what he planned to do following the Democratic gains, Trump said he was prepared to cooperate with the opposition party to move the country's agenda forward.


“We’re going to work with the Democrats to make sure things go well for our country. Very important,” Trump said.


The president added that Democratic lawmakers had already contacted him and expressed interest in working together. He said he had spoken with some Democratic leaders and believed both parties wanted to achieve results.


Trump also acknowledged the possibility of political disagreements with a Democratic-controlled Congress but said he did not want to spend the remaining two years of his presidency rejecting legislation.


“I have the right to veto everything, but I don’t want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything. They want to see things happen, too,” he said.


His remarks suggested an interest in reaching agreements with Democrats despite the possibility of legislative disputes during the final two years of his term.


Asked about the Republican Party's next steps, Trump urged its members to unite and maintain their policy priorities.


“All they have to do is come together. Well, you have to just keep good policy,” he said. The president also defended his decision to launch military operations against Iran amid criticism over rising oil prices and the economic consequences of the conflict.


“A lot of people say about the oil price because of Iran. But I’m very, I am totally convinced that my decision on Iran for the long-term good of our country and even the world was an absolutely correct one, and it continues to be,” Trump said.


The Iran war has emerged as a major political issue during the midterm elections, with concerns over energy prices and the cost of living becoming part of the debate surrounding the Republican Party's performance.


Trump's comments came as Democrats celebrated significant electoral gains, while Republican lawmakers faced growing questions about the party's performance and its strategy for the remainder of his presidency.


The election outcome is also expected to intensify political scrutiny of the Trump administration, particularly over its handling of the Iran conflict, national security and economic policies.

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