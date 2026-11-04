Alec Baldwin breaks silence on Iran war, calls for immediate end

Alec Baldwin a longtime critic of President Donald Trump has frequently mocked the president during television appearances.

Kansas also made political history by electing its first Democratic senator

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has reignited the debate over the Iran war with a blunt social media message calling for an immediate end to the conflict, as Democrats scored a sweeping victory in the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress.





Taking to Instagram, Baldwin shared a direct message: “End the war in Iran now.” His post quickly attracted hundreds of likes, including one from his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who publicly backed his call.

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The actor, a longtime critic of President Donald Trump, has frequently mocked the president during television appearances and spoken out against his policies.





Baldwin's message comes as Democrats delivered a major electoral setback to Trump, flipping Republican strongholds and securing control of both the Senate and House of Representatives for the first time in years.





The election results reflected growing public frustration over the Iran war, rising living costs and Trump's handling of the country. Voters who helped return Trump to the White House in 2024 shifted toward Democratic candidates across several traditionally Republican states.





Kansas also made political history by electing its first Democratic senator since the Great Depression, while Democrats defeated Trump's hand-picked Senate candidate in South Carolina, a state the president won by nearly 18 percentage points in 2024.





The Democratic victories mark a significant political shift in Washington, giving the party greater power to challenge Trump's legislative agenda and scrutinize his administration during the final two years of his presidency.