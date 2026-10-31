Nicki Minaj’s possible White House role gains attention after Trump’s surprising reaction

The post quickly gained attention, prompting social media users to debate.

WASHINGTON: Could rapper Nicki Minaj trade the music stage for the White House briefing room? President Donald Trump has sparked fresh speculation about the possibility after responding positively when asked whether the rapper could become the next White House press secretary.





His remarks, made during a conversation with podcast host Benny Johnson, quickly caught attention online, although no official appointment has been announced. The discussion began after Minaj appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Michigan on Oct. 25, ahead of the midterm elections. Her appearance fueled speculation about her growing connection with the president and his political circle.





On the same day, White House communications director Steven Cheung added to the buzz by sharing a video on X suggesting that Minaj could be a candidate for the press secretary position.





“Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! NICKI MINAJ,” Cheung wrote.

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The post quickly gained attention, prompting social media users to debate whether the Grammy-nominated rapper would be suitable for the high-profile government role. Minaj also appeared to acknowledge the post. She responded on X with an American flag and a grinning-face emoji before sharing a video showing the interior of Air Force One.





However, there has been no official announcement confirming that Minaj is being considered for the position. The speculation began with Cheung's social media post and gained momentum following her appearance at the Michigan rally. Trump has now added another twist to the discussion.

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During a conversation with Benny Johnson, host of The Benny Show, the president was asked directly whether Minaj could become the next White House press secretary.

“That’s a good idea. I think I’ll have to think about that… I’m gonna think about that,” Trump responded.





His comments quickly sparked reactions across social media, with several users questioning whether the rapper would be suited to the demanding role. One user dismissed the possibility, writing, “Please no, she’s cool and all, but no.” Another commenter argued that Minaj was not the right choice, adding, “She’s really not the right person for this job. She’s not quick.”





A third user offered a blunt assessment as “She’s a lot of things, but the Press Secretary is not one of them!” Others suggested that Trump's response was being taken too seriously. One user pointed out that the president was simply answering the question Johnson had asked and that his remarks did not amount to a serious consideration of Minaj for the position.





For now, Minaj's potential move from the entertainment industry to the White House remains speculation. Trump's response has certainly fueled the conversation, but neither the president nor the White House has announced any decision to appoint her.