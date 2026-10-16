White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream

The initiative features relaxing lo-fi beats, a style of music often associated with studying and unwinding.

WASHINGTON: The White House has launched a lo-fi music initiative promoting President Donald Trump’s vision of “America’s Golden Age,” using a live music stream and posts on social media platform X, to promote its theme through digital music and online content.





The initiative features relaxing lo-fi beats, a style of music often associated with studying and unwinding.





The White House has used the stream to promote its message while highlighting billions of dollars in investments and trillions of dollars in major commitments to highlight major investment in energy and technology across key industries.

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The campaign has drawn mixed reactions online, with supporters expressing enthusiasm and critics questioning whether the administration’s message reflects the economic realities facing ordinary Americans.





Some users responded with jokes about the cost of gasoline, while others questioned whether the promised economic benefits were reaching most Americans.

One user criticized the initiative, saying the benefits appeared to favor the wealthy rather than the broader public.





Another questioned the “Golden Age” message, arguing that many Americans did not feel the economy was working in their favor.





A third commenter expressed frustration over hunger, suffering and corruption, challenging the administration’s optimistic portrayal of the country.





The divided response highlights the contrast between the White House’s upbeat digital campaign and the concerns raised by some social media users about economic conditions and the distribution of the promised benefits.