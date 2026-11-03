Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history

Leavitt also called on GOP supporters to highlight differences with Democrats on major political and policy issues.

She praised Trump's active role in the election campaign

WASHINGTON: Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt urged Republican voters to increase their participation in the upcoming midterm elections, calling the vote one of the most important in U.S. history.





Speaking as an outside adviser to President Donald Trump, Leavitt addressed concerns about challenging polling numbers for Republicans and encouraged supporters to remain motivated rather than lose confidence.

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She encouraged voters to cast their ballots before work, during lunch breaks or after work, warning that low turnout could allow Democrats to gain control of Congress.





Leavitt criticized Democrats over their positions on policing, prisons, taxes and immigration, while calling for a “red landslide.”





She also said Republicans could win if voters who support mass deportations and tax cuts in the 2024 election returned to the polls.





She praised Trump's active role in the election campaign, describing him as determined to fight for every vote.





Leavitt called the upcoming midterms "the most important midterm elections in the history of our country" and urged Republicans to approach the campaign with greater urgency.





She also called on GOP supporters to highlight differences with Democrats on major political and policy issues, saying a clear message could help energize voters.





Her remarks focused on increasing voter participation, maintaining campaign momentum and encouraging Republicans to stay engaged despite unfavorable polling trends.