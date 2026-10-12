Monday, October 12, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 12, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
12-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.66 PKR
Rs. 398.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.52 PKR
Rs. 396.24/ltr
Headlines
Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post

US officials conduct predawn raid at Ilhan Omar’s home

Homeland Security Investigations executed a court-authorized search warrant obtained by the Justice Department.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: US authorities conducted a predawn raid Monday at the Washington-area home of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar as part of an ongoing federal investigation, the Justice Department said.

Homeland Security Investigations executed a court-authorized search warrant obtained by the Justice Department, a department spokesperson said in an email. Officials did not provide further details about the investigation.

Fox News Digital, citing unidentified sources, reported that the raid followed a criminal fraud investigation into immigration paperwork completed by Omar’s late father when she was a child. Reuters could not independently verify that report.

A representative for Omar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The raid came just over three weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, are seeking to defend their narrow majorities in Congress.

Omar, a Somali-born lawmaker and outspoken critic of Trump, has frequently been targeted by the president’s political attacks. Trump has made remarks about Somali Americans and Muslim communities that civil rights advocates have criticized as anti-immigrant and discriminatory.

Omar has described Trump’s focus on her as an “unhealthy and creepy obsession.” She has also said that she and her family have faced death threats, which she attributes to what she calls hateful political rhetoric.

Last week, Trump called Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, a “RADICAL Extremist” and “Terrorist Sympathizer” while endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

In February, Trump said Omar and Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan should be “institutionalized” and sent back to where they came from. Both lawmakers had criticized Trump during his State of the Union address over his administration’s immigration policies.

Last month, a Minnesota man was sentenced to one year and two months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal official for squirting vinegar on Omar.

Anthony James Kazmierczak admitted attacking the congresswoman because he disagreed with her progressive political views.

Recommended

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Former Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News as contributor

Former Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News as contributor
Trump, Xi discuss trade, security and AI at White House meeting

Trump, Xi discuss trade, security and AI at White House meeting
Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza

Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza
Trump says he faces a decision on Iran: make a deal or ‘annihilate’ the country

Trump says he faces a decision on Iran: make a deal or ‘annihilate’ the country
World leaders gather in New York for 81st UN General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for 81st UN General Assembly
Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting

Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting
Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex

Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex
Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms

Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms
Trump declares Iran ‘dead’ and a ‘Failed Nation’, claims inflation has hit 300%

Trump declares Iran ‘dead’ and a ‘Failed Nation’, claims inflation has hit 300%
President Trump says mass immigration behind unrest in France

President Trump says mass immigration behind unrest in France
Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India

Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India