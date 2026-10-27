Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
27-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.54 PKR
Rs. 379.25/ltr
DIESEL
+2.16 PKR
Rs. 395.82/ltr
Headlines
Susan Saint James dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer Bilawal says Sindh Assembly has put ‘full stop’ to new province issue Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026 Do you prefer old memories or future plans? Psychology explains Govt plans to end six-month penalty for consumers exceeding 200 units Qatar says ball is in Iran’s court to show ‘good faith’ as talks resume Drone strike on Sudan market kills 21, injures more than 40 Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series JI chief Hafiz Naeem vows mid-November march, demands petroleum levy abolition Higher coffee intake linked to changes in body fat and metabolism U.S. rapper Macklemore kicks off ‘Free Palestine Tour’ after Ed Sheeran fallout Maryam Nawaz calls for a like-for-like response to assaults in Punjab Mbappe’s Mao Zedong meme ignites online fury across China Pokémon Unite shutdown sparks fandom shock after five years since launch Susan Saint James dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer Bilawal says Sindh Assembly has put ‘full stop’ to new province issue Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026 Do you prefer old memories or future plans? Psychology explains Govt plans to end six-month penalty for consumers exceeding 200 units Qatar says ball is in Iran’s court to show ‘good faith’ as talks resume Drone strike on Sudan market kills 21, injures more than 40 Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series JI chief Hafiz Naeem vows mid-November march, demands petroleum levy abolition Higher coffee intake linked to changes in body fat and metabolism U.S. rapper Macklemore kicks off ‘Free Palestine Tour’ after Ed Sheeran fallout Maryam Nawaz calls for a like-for-like response to assaults in Punjab Mbappe’s Mao Zedong meme ignites online fury across China Pokémon Unite shutdown sparks fandom shock after five years since launch

Pakistan's leadership reaffirms support for Kashmiris on Black Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the arrival of Indian forces in Srinagar 79 years ago marked the beginning of a "tragic chapter" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that continued to cast a long shadow over the region.

Web Desk October 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top leadership on Tuesday reaffirmed the country's support for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the nation observed Kashmir Black Day, marking the anniversary of the arrival of Indian forces in Srinagar on Oct. 27, 1947.


In a statement issued on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the arrival of Indian forces in Srinagar 79 years ago marked the beginning of a "tragic chapter" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that continued to cast a long shadow over the region.


He expressed deep concern over the prolonged incarceration of Kashmiri political leaders, activists and human rights defenders.


"Pakistan's position on Jammu and Kashmir remains clear, consistent and principled," he said, adding that lasting peace and stability in South Asia could not be achieved without a just and peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.


Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, Sharif said countless men, women and children had made immense sacrifices in pursuit of their rights, adding that their memory would always be honored.


He reaffirmed the government and people of Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.


According to a statement issued by the Presidency, President Asif Ali Zardari said the people of IIOJK had endured decades of conflict, restrictions and denial of their fundamental rights since Oct. 27, 1947.


He said continuing restrictions on fundamental freedoms, heightened militarization, arrests and reports of human rights violations remained a matter of serious concern and underscored the need for sustained international attention.


In his message, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the people of IIOJK continued to be deprived of their fundamental rights under Indian occupation, nearly eight decades after Indian forces entered Srinagar.


He said the Kashmiri people's struggle for the right to self-determination, recognized by the United Nations, remained unfinished, adding that Pakistan stood firmly with them in their pursuit of freedom, dignity and the right to determine their own future.


Dar added that India's unilateral measures of Aug. 5, 2019, had further aggravated the situation in the disputed territory, intensified the suffering of its people and could not alter the occupied region's disputed status.


He called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities toward the Kashmiri people, take sustained notice of the human rights situation in IIOJK and urge India to end rights violations and allow them to exercise their right to self-determination.


He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to extending them political, diplomatic and moral support.


Dar said a just, peaceful and lasting resolution of the dispute in accordance with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people was essential for peace and stability in South Asia. He added that the dispute could not be resolved through unilateral actions or the use of force.

Recommended

Indian Army Chief’s visit to Hindu spiritual leader sparks concern over military secularism

Indian Army Chief’s visit to Hindu spiritual leader sparks concern over military secularism
Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of attempt to attack Golden Temple

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of attempt to attack Golden Temple
Indian Army’s cowardly attack claimed life of innocent child in AJK

Indian Army’s cowardly attack claimed life of innocent child in AJK
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day tomorrow

Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day tomorrow
Indian Army unveils blueprint for 'Year of Reforms'

Indian Army unveils blueprint for 'Year of Reforms'
NA passes unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris

NA passes unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris
Kashmiris mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day

Kashmiris mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day
KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit