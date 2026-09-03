Saturday, September 5, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, September 5, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Bol News is Pakistan’s leading digital news platform, delivering accurate, timely, and engaging news. Pakistan forces kill 12 militants linked to India-backed group in Balochistan operation Mpox resurfaces in Sindh with three confirmed cases Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London Pakistan rejects India’s temple allegations PM Shehbaz Sharif approves new Trade Facilitation Board to ease cross-border trade EU joins Iran sanctions push as South Korea weighs Hormuz military role Bol News is Pakistan’s leading digital news platform, delivering accurate, timely, and engaging news. Pakistan forces kill 12 militants linked to India-backed group in Balochistan operation Mpox resurfaces in Sindh with three confirmed cases Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London Pakistan rejects India’s temple allegations PM Shehbaz Sharif approves new Trade Facilitation Board to ease cross-border trade EU joins Iran sanctions push as South Korea weighs Hormuz military role

Pakistan raises record $3 billion in landmark Eurobond sale

Historic transaction draws nearly $6 billion in orders as nation returns to global capital markets.

Web Desk September 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Pakistan executed its largest single international capital market transaction on Thursday, raising $3 billion through a dual-tranche Eurobond sale that drew nearly $6 billion in orders from institutional investors across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, according to the Ministry of Finance.


The offering, structured across two maturities, included a $1.75 billion 5.5-year tranche with a coupon rate of 7.50% and a $1.25 billion 10-year tranche carrying a 7.90% coupon. The order book was nearly two times oversubscribed, with substantial investor interest extending into the longer-dated instrument, signaling renewed international confidence in Pakistan's macroeconomic trajectory.

The transaction marks the first issuance under Pakistan's renewed Global Medium-Term Note Programme, following the country's inaugural Panda Bond and successive sovereign credit-rating upgrades over the past three years. Joint bookrunners for the offering included Citi, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, MUFG, and Standard Chartered.

Strategic Debt Management

Finance Ministry officials described the issuance as a core component of active sovereign liability management rather than a simple addition to national debt. The government aims to utilize long-term, competitively priced global capital to replace shorter-term, higher-cost obligations, extend overall debt maturities, and minimize refinancing and rollover risks.

"We are pursuing a broader strategy of active sovereign liability management, diversifying financing sources, extending maturities, reducing refinancing and rollover risks, and creating opportunities to replace shorter-term and more expensive obligations with longer-duration, competitively priced financing," the ministry said in a statement.

The deal extends Pakistan's borrowing timeline beyond the $750 million three-year Eurobond raised in April 2026, providing a benchmark for longer-term international market access. Pakistan also repaid a $1.4 billion Eurobond in April, allowing the government to re-establish a pricing benchmark in international debt markets after several years of relying heavily on multilateral, bilateral, and commercial financing.

"The depth of the order book, its geographically diversified institutional investor base, and substantial demand for a 10-year Pakistan sovereign instrument together provide a powerful market-based signal of renewed confidence in Pakistan's medium- and long-term trajectory," the ministry said.


Recommended

UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
Tesla launches steering-wheel-free Cybercab in Austin

Tesla launches steering-wheel-free Cybercab in Austin
PSX partners with UK’s MOBILIST programme to strengthen sustainable finance

PSX partners with UK’s MOBILIST programme to strengthen sustainable finance