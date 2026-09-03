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Disney's "Zombies" star Carla Jeffery dies at 33, sparking fan outpouring

Jeffery began her acting career at age 12, making her film debut in the 2006 comedy “Phat Girlz".

Web Desk September 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Zombies star Carla Jeffery dies at 33

Disney's "Zombies" star Carla Jeffery dies at 33, sparking fan outpouring. Carla Jeffery, the actress who won fans as Bree in Disney’s “Zombies” franchise, has died at 33, sending shockwaves across social media as fans mourn the beloved star.

Jeffery died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, according to a statement from her longtime management company, Alexander's Talent Management. Her death was announced on social media Wednesday, Sept. 2, by manager Carla Alexander, while the cause of death has not been disclosed.

The heartbreaking news quickly sparked an outpouring of grief online, with fans remembering Jeffery for her cheerful personality, talent and memorable performance in movies. She appeared in the original 2018 film and returned for “Zombies 2” and “Zombies 3.” She also voiced Bree in “Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.”

Alexander remembered Jeffery as a vibrant and talented woman whose smile could brighten any room. She also described Jeffery as more than a client, calling her family and highlighting the close relationship they shared throughout her career.

Jeffery began her acting career at age 12, making her film debut in the 2006 comedy “Phat Girlz,” starring Mo’Nique. She later built a diverse television and film resume with appearances in shows including “Good Luck Charlie,” “Shake It Up,” “Southland,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “iCarly” and “American Vandal.” Her performance across the franchise helped make her one of the recognizable faces of Disney’s musical fantasy series.

News of Jeffery’s death has left fans and colleagues remembering a performer whose career began in childhood and continued for more than two decades.

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