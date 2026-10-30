Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years

Both countries also discussed new areas of economic cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Singapore are looking to strengthen their 60-year diplomatic relationship through increased trade, investment and cooperation in key economic sectors, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, during a meeting with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Islamabad.





Shehbaz Sharif met Balakrishnan at the Prime Minister's House, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and exploring new economic opportunities as the two countries mark six decades of diplomatic relations this year.

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The prime minister praised Singapore's remarkable economic transformation, highlighting its achievements in innovation, technology and development. He also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Singapore at both bilateral and international levels, including through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).





During the meeting, the two sides explored opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investment and expand cooperation in several important sectors. These included the digital economy, financial technology (fintech), infrastructure development, logistics, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and services.





Both countries also discussed new areas of economic cooperation that could benefit their economies and create stronger connections between their people. In addition, the leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation at bilateral and multilateral forums.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also said that Pakistan and Singapore had discussed the possibility of restarting direct flights between the two countries to make business travel easier and strengthen people-to-people connections.





Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar highlighted the long-standing and friendly ties between Pakistan and Singapore. He noted that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Singapore's independence in 1965. He also pointed out that the Singaporean foreign minister's visit marked the first such visit to Pakistan in more than 20 years.

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Ishaq Dar added that the reopening of the Pakistan Trade and Investment Office at the Pakistan High Commission in Singapore reflected Pakistan's commitment to strengthening business-to-business (B2B) relations and promoting trade and investment between the two countries.





The meeting reflects Pakistan's efforts to strengthen its international partnerships and expand economic engagement with Southeast Asian countries as it seeks new opportunities for trade, investment and development.