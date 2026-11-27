Pakistan hosts key meeting of Saudi-Turkiye Defence Alliance

The two-day meeting will focus on regional security, military coordination and the implementation of the three countries’ mutual defence agreement.

ISLAMABAD: The conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis is expected to be a key topic as defence and foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye meet in Islamabad on Friday.





The two-day meeting marks the third session of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC), the Makkah Defence Alliance’s main decision-making forum. Discussions will focus on regional security, strengthening cooperation and establishing procedures to coordinate the three countries’ political, defence and military institutions, according to a Pakistani official.





Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the instability south of Saudi Arabia would be an important part of the discussions.





“Continuous turmoil south of Saudi Arabia will obviously be one agenda point in the meeting, and it is very important,” Asif said on Thursday.

He reiterated that under the agreement, any threat to Saudi Arabia would also be considered a threat to Pakistan and Turkiye.





Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on Aug. 7, pledging to treat an armed attack against any member as an attack against all three. The pact commits members to provide assistance through available means, including military support.





The SPDC comprises the three countries’ foreign and defence ministers and chiefs of defence staff. While the agreement establishes a framework for collective defence, the alliance is still developing the procedures and mechanisms needed to implement its commitments.





A permanent secretariat has been established in Riyadh, with retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood appointed as its first secretary-general for a three-year term. A working committee comprising officials from the three countries is also operational.





At an emergency SPDC meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 5, members called for practical steps to implement the agreement, including arrangements for the rapid deployment of agreed forces and capabilities, subject to national laws.





Asif described the alliance as being at a “nascent stage,” saying frequent meetings would be needed to develop its framework and put the necessary arrangements in place over the coming months.





A local holiday has been declared in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday ahead of the high-level meeting.





Essential services will continue operating, including the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Capital Territory administration, Islamabad Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and hospitals.





The meeting takes place amid continuing tensions in the Middle East following the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which has heightened concerns about regional security.





Asif said Pakistan had played a constructive role in efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, but warned that the situation remained fragile and a lasting peace had yet to be secured.