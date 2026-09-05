Karachi assault case: Victim breaks silence, reveals shocking details

A disturbing assault video from Karachi’s Defence Phase 8 has sparked a police investigation, with at least two suspects arrested and the victim alleging kidnapping, torture and threats.

A disturbing assault video from Karachi’s Defence Phase 8 has sparked a police investigation, with at least two suspects arrested and the victim alleging kidnapping, torture and threats.

According to the police, a video showing three men brutally torturing the young man in Defence Phase 8 went viral on social media. Following the video’s circulation, DIG South ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed police to trace the victim and the suspects.

The victim later reached Sahil police station and recorded his statement.

Police identified the victim as Ali Jafri, a resident of PECHS Society. According to his statement, his friend Ali Faisal had called him to Defence on August 29 to play games.

The two later went to Bukhari Commercial in Phase 6 for a meal. After they left the hotel, Ali Jafri said someone suddenly hit him on the head with a baseball bat, causing him to lose consciousness.

He alleged that he was then placed in a vehicle and taken to Phase 8, where he was subjected to severe physical assault. He also said the suspects forced him to apologize and recorded a video of the assault.

Police said they initially detained the father of the main suspect, Ibrahim Malik, before arresting the suspect along with one of his accomplices.

A case, FIR No. 274/2026, was registered on the complaint of the victim under sections related to kidnapping, threats and assault.

Police said the incident appeared to have stemmed from a personal dispute and that further investigation was underway.