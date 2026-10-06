Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey agree to rapid deployment of forces in the kingdom under collective defense pact

Three nations vow immediate implementation of Makkah Joint Defense Agreement after emergency meeting in Riyadh; Pakistani general named alliance's first secretary-general.

RIYADH: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey agreed Monday to immediately implement their collective defense commitments and ensure the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia, the three countries said in a joint statement shared by Pakistan's Foreign Office.





The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement in Riyadh and will be carried out under approved arrangements and the national laws of the three countries, the statement said.





The deployment is aimed at enhancing readiness, military integration and the collective capacity of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to confront and counter threats, according to the statement.





The parties affirmed that the security of each country is an integral part of the collective security of all three, saying the move demonstrates the credibility of their commitment to collective defense, strengthens deterrence and reaffirms their unity and determination to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.





The three countries strongly condemned the attempted targeting of the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, as well as continuing attacks targeting cities and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia. They reaffirmed their unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the kingdom's security and territorial integrity.





Pakistan and Turkey commended the vigilance and readiness of the Saudi armed forces and the professionalism they demonstrated in countering threats and attacks facing the kingdom.





The three countries exchanged views on the latest regional developments and expressed their resolve to work closely for regional peace and stability. Pakistan expressed unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia and full support for the kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, and reiterated its commitment to efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.





Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the emergency meeting from the Pakistani side.





The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Thursday that the group had attacked a power distribution station in Madina that supplies electricity to the Prophet's Mosque.





The three countries signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement in August, under which an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all.





Separately, Pakistan's Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood (retd) has been appointed the first secretary-general of the MJDA for a three-year term, as the three countries moved to strengthen the alliance's collective response to threats facing the kingdom.

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The appointment was made at an emergency meeting of the MJDA's Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Riyadh on Oct. 5, convened to address security developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia.





The committee welcomed Mahmood and wished him success in discharging his duties, while the three parties expressed confidence in his contribution to advancing the alliance and achieving its objectives.





The appointment was described as part of the MJDA's institutional development. The committee also reviewed the outcomes of political and military consultations held ahead of the meeting and approved the recommendations submitted to it, affirming that the alliance embodies a firm commitment to collective defense and a unified position in confronting threats.