More than 100 Democratic women secure seats in US House

The milestone marks a significant increase in women's representation in the lower chamber of Congress, reflecting the growing influence of women in American politics.

WASHINGTON: Democratic women have made history in the United States, with more than 100 women elected to the House of Representatives for the first time following the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm elections.





The milestone marks a significant increase in women's representation in the lower chamber of Congress, reflecting the growing influence of women in American politics.





Among the successful candidates are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Their victories helped push the number of Democratic women elected to the House beyond 100 for the first time.





Women also secured major victories in gubernatorial races across the country.





Kesha Lance Bottoms was elected Georgia's first Black woman governor, while Gina Hinojosa became Texas' first Latina woman governor.





Similarly, Deb Haaland was elected New Mexico's first Native American woman governor.





According to the Democratic Women's Caucus, the number of Democratic women serving in the House of Representatives has increased by more than 60% since 2016.





The election results mark a significant development in women's political representation in the United States.