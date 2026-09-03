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Minneapolis apartment shooting leaves two dead

Three police officers were injured as officers confronted a gunman inside a downtown high-rise.

Web Desk September 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS: Gunfire shattered a downtown Minneapolis apartment building Wednesday afternoon, leaving two people dead and several others injured, including three police officers, as officers rushed into the high-rise to confront a gunman who was later found dead, authorities said.

Police received a 911 call reporting gunfire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officers entered the building within minutes and found wounded victims before hearing more shots from an upper floor, Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten said.

The officers followed the sound of gunfire and encountered a haze that severely limited visibility, making the response more difficult, interim Police Chief Bill Peterson said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, authorities said. Several other people were wounded and transported to hospitals for treatment.

Three Minneapolis police officers were also injured during the response. Two were shot, including one who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another who was shot twice in the abdomen and underwent surgery. A third officer suffered an apparent non-life-threatening injury. All three officers were in stable condition and expected to recover, authorities said.

The suspected shooter was also found dead. Police said they had not immediately determined how the suspect died, although authorities were investigating whether the person had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect's identity was not immediately released.

Authorities had not announced a motive for the shooting.

The chaotic scene prompted a large police response around the apartment building, with officers securing the area as investigators worked to determine what happened. Officials also urged people to stay away from the surrounding area while the investigation continued.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said state officials were assisting local law enforcement and urged people to keep the victims and first responders in their thoughts.

“Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” Walz said. “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents were responding to the shooting and would provide resources to local authorities.

The investigation remained active Wednesday night, with authorities working to establish the sequence of events, identify the victims and determine what led to the shooting.

The incident also highlighted the risks faced by officers responding to active-shooter situations; three Minneapolis officers were injured while entering the building and advancing toward the gunfire.

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