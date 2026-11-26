Fuel truck overturns and bursts into flames on Cairo highway, killing at least 31

Fireball engulfs vehicles on packed Ring Road; 15 injured, four critically, as Egypt opens investigation into petroleum transport safety





CAIRO: A fuel truck overturned and burst into flames on a crowded highway in Egypt's capital Wednesday, killing at least 31 people and injuring 15 others, health officials said.





The truck crashed on Cairo's Ring Road, a busy highway linking different parts of the capital, setting off a huge fireball and thick black smoke that rose above the densely populated Al-Waraq neighborhood. Video footage showed motorists sounding their horns and scrambling to escape as the flames engulfed nearby vehicles. Surrounding buildings appeared to escape the fire.





The Health Ministry said 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene and 15 injured people were taken to hospitals, four of them in critical condition. The ministry raised its emergency alert level, and Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar traveled to the scene and nearby hospitals.





"The scene was terrifying," Abdel Rahman Khalil told AFP, saying he arrived shortly after the crash and saw the overturned fuel truck engulfed in flames.





Images showed a grisly aftermath, with cars burned out as firefighters doused the truck's wreckage. The public prosecutor said an investigation had been opened and DNA tests were being carried out to identify badly burned victims.





A spokesman for the Health Ministry told state-linked Al-Qahera News that the Ring Road had been reopened and the remnants of the accident cleared. Footage showed the charred truck's wreckage being removed as traffic partially resumed.





A Cabinet spokesperson told local media that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered an investigation into the causes of the accident, saying the government was awaiting full clarification before determining "future measures regarding the transport of petroleum products and ensuring safety and security during such transport operations."





Egypt, with its informal residential areas and often dilapidated infrastructure, has suffered several deadly fires in recent years. Fire escapes, smoke detectors and alarms are rare, and in many areas narrow roads make it difficult for fire engines to reach disaster sites.





Road crashes are also common, often blamed on reckless driving, poor maintenance and uneven law enforcement. Nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across Egypt last year, according to the state statistics agency, up from more than 5,200 the year before. In August, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, were killed in northern Egypt when two pickup trucks carrying agricultural laborers crashed.





Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday he was "deeply grieved by the tragic loss of precious lives." In a post on X, he extended condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the bereaved families and the people of Egypt.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed condolences, writing on X that he was "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives" and that "Pakistan stands in solidarity with Egypt during this difficult time."