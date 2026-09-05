Bolivia military barracks explosion kills at least 10, injures dozens

Police said more than 50 people were injured and several homes were damaged by the powerful blast.

LA PAZ: At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured on Friday after an explosion tore through a Bolivian military barracks in Viacha, about 30 miles from La Paz, authorities said. The blast struck in an area used to store fireworks and other pyrotechnic materials, triggering a major emergency response.

The explosion occurred at the Bolivar Mechanized Artillery Regiment, where military personnel, police officers, firefighters and medical teams rushed to the scene to help victims and search for missing people. Officials have not yet determined what caused the blast. However, authorities said the explosion appeared to have originated from a Defense Ministry stockpile containing fireworks.

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Viacha health director Rita Nebraska said between 10 and 15 people were believed to have died in the explosion. She also reported that 62 people were injured, with some suffering serious burns.

Fourteen injured people were taken to hospitals in La Paz for further treatment. Among them was a girl who suffered third-degree burns, according to Nebraska.

Police said more than 50 people were injured and several homes were damaged by the powerful blast. Many houses were affected when windows shattered because of the force of the explosion. Residents gathered near the military facility as authorities established a security cordon around the site. Families also searched for relatives who had not been accounted for after the blast.

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Firefighters warned that a heat source was still present at the site, creating the possibility of another explosion. Nebraska urged people living nearby to remain at least 150 meters, away from the area until officials determine that it is safe. The explosion sent shockwaves through the surrounding community and caused widespread concern among residents.