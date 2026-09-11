Saturday, September 12, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, September 12, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights Pakistan drafts new auto policy with stronger EV incentives 70 global crypto firms seek licenses as Pakistan reverses ban, embraces digital asset regulation Pakistan PM approves measures to speed up trade, cargo clearance Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights Pakistan drafts new auto policy with stronger EV incentives 70 global crypto firms seek licenses as Pakistan reverses ban, embraces digital asset regulation Pakistan PM approves measures to speed up trade, cargo clearance Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary

Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights

Pakistan, Hong Kong reaffirm commitment to deepen trade, economic cooperation and people-to-people ties at high-level meeting

Web Desk September 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Hong Kong to explore the resumption of Cathay Pacific flights to the country, saying improved air connectivity could help boost trade, tourism and business-to-business linkages between the two sides.

The appeal came during a meeting between Pakistan's Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu, according to a statement issued Friday. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen trade, economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Jam Kamal called for greater engagement in trade in services, aviation, finance and business-to-business connectivity. He particularly urged Hong Kong to explore restarting Cathay Pacific flights to Pakistan, saying improved air links could support business, tourism and commercial exchanges.

The minister noted Hong Kong's significant Pakistani diaspora and acknowledged its contribution to Pakistan's economy, particularly through remittances and stronger people-to-people linkages.

Jam Kamal thanked Lee for Hong Kong's hospitality and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to its historic relationship with China, emphasizing the importance Pakistan places on expanding trade and economic ties with Hong Kong.

Lee praised Jam Kamal's address earlier in the day at the Belt and Road Summit, particularly his message of international cooperation, connectivity and shared economic prosperity.

Lee thanked Pakistan for its role in promoting peace and contributing to regional stability, noting that reduced tensions and greater stability are vital for global economic growth. He also appreciated Pakistan's leadership and constructive engagement.

The chief executive highlighted the longstanding and close relationship between Pakistan and China and acknowledged its positive contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative. He also praised the efforts of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong for bringing the two sides closer and promoting exchanges in recent years.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation and explore new areas of mutual economic interest.

Jam Kamal extended an invitation to Lee to visit Pakistan.

Recommended

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary

Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary
Remittances to Pakistan climb to $3.66 billion in August 2026

Remittances to Pakistan climb to $3.66 billion in August 2026
Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters

Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters
Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes

Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes
Pakistan's security forces kill 21 'Fitna al-Khawarij' militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

Pakistan's security forces kill 21 'Fitna al-Khawarij' militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations