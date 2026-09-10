Sindh home minister apologizes over AG office interference

Lanjar assures commission of government cooperation and support for victim’s family

KARACHI: The Sindh government has assured the judicial commission probing businessman Mir Raza’s death that it will back efforts to uncover the truth and deliver justice to his family, with Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar appearing before the panel Wednesday.

Justice Umar Sial welcomed Lanjar and said the minister, being a lawyer himself, understood the importance of establishing the facts. He noted that Lanjar had discussed the case several times and had also approached the chief justice of the Sindh High Court regarding the commission.

Sial said the victim’s family had raised concerns that the commission was working to address. He explained that family members could raise separate questions through their lawyer, who would present them before the commission.

The judge also expressed anger over what he described as interference by the Advocate General’s Office. He said his staff had informed him that something improper was taking place in connection with the commission.

Lanjar apologized on behalf of himself and the provincial government, saying Mir Raza was a son of Sindh and deserved justice.

He said that when people lose confidence in the police and investigating agencies, they turn to the courts for justice.

Lanjar said the chief justice of the Sindh High Court had expressed confidence in Justice Sial and that the provincial government also trusted him. He said the government wanted the facts to emerge and had prepared terms of reference for the commission.

The home minister said he and Faryal Talupr also believed the case needed to be properly examined. He said the standing committee had decided to establish the commission after the victim’s family initially expressed a lack of confidence in the process.

Lanjar offered his condolences to the family and assured the commission that the government would provide whatever assistance it required. He said the panel should be allowed to conduct its proceedings without any hindrance and again apologized for the alleged interference.

Justice Sial thanked the minister and praised Advocate General Jawad Dero as a good lawyer. He also expressed hope that Dero would continue serving as advocate general.

The commission registrar was directed to escort Lanjar out respectfully before the proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes.

Justice Sial also appreciated Faryal Talupr’s role, saying that as a mother, she could understand the pain of the victim’s family.

After the break, the commission resumed proceedings and reviewed Dr Usama’s response to a show-cause notice.

The commission expressed dissatisfaction with his response and summoned him to appear in person.

During the proceedings, lawyer Jibran Nasir said Mir Raza’s business partner, Ahmed, had made allegations against the commission. He said Ahmed’s lawyer had also made certain revelations and requested that Ahmed be summoned again to present any additional information.

The commission directed Nasir to submit a formal application for the request, which he agreed to do.

The commission summoned SHO Adil Afzal, Head Muharrir Zeeshan, Dr Samia and Professor Naseem to appear Sept. 14.

Dr Usama was directed to appear before the commission in person Sept. 15.