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Pakistan launches SheCreates women entrepreneurship portal

Pakistan has launched the SheCreates Women Entrepreneurship Portal to help women entrepreneurs find information about government programs, business initiatives, support schemes and mentorship opportunities.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Pakistan has launched the SheCreates Women Entrepreneurship Portal to help women entrepreneurs find information about government programs, business initiatives, support schemes and mentorship opportunities.

The new online platform brings together information about federal and provincial programs that support women-owned businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The portal was developed under Pakistan’s B READY reform agenda through a collaboration between the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The SheCreates portal aims to address the limited availability of information about government support programs for women entrepreneurs.

By bringing different publicly funded programs together on a single platform, the government hopes to make it easier for women business owners to find suitable funding opportunities, support schemes, business programs and mentorship services.

The platform is also expected to simplify access to business-related information and reduce the time and effort needed to find relevant government programs.

The launch is part of broader reforms under the B READY agenda, which aims to reduce procedural barriers faced by businesses and improve access to digital government services.

The participating institutions are working to simplify business processes and expand digital services for women-owned businesses.

The government said the initiative will help create a more accessible business environment for women entrepreneurs and make it easier for them to connect with available public-sector resources.

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