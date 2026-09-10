Thursday, September 10, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, September 10, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Anthropic researcher warns AI could wipe out human within a decade Ukrainian sea drones hit Russia’s Sochi, injuring 28 as explosions rock resort city Sindh home minister apologizes over AG office interference Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus named in her honor Global gas and LNG boom sparks massive investment as Asia powers the next energy wave Instagram’s ChatGPT-powered 1980s AI trend sparks a craze among users Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua' PKR projected to hold near 278 per dollar through 2026, BMI Says Apple unveils first foldable iPhone Duo along with iPhone 18 Pro at annual launch event Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing Saudi-Houthi conflict deepens with fresh strikes PCB unveils President’s Trophy schedule and squads Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products Anthropic researcher warns AI could wipe out human within a decade Ukrainian sea drones hit Russia’s Sochi, injuring 28 as explosions rock resort city Sindh home minister apologizes over AG office interference Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus named in her honor Global gas and LNG boom sparks massive investment as Asia powers the next energy wave Instagram’s ChatGPT-powered 1980s AI trend sparks a craze among users Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua' PKR projected to hold near 278 per dollar through 2026, BMI Says Apple unveils first foldable iPhone Duo along with iPhone 18 Pro at annual launch event Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing Saudi-Houthi conflict deepens with fresh strikes PCB unveils President’s Trophy schedule and squads Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products

Ukrainian sea drones hit Russia’s Sochi, injuring 28 as explosions rock resort city

Sochi is one of Russia’s most prominent Black Sea resort destinations and hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Sea drones hit Russia’s Sochi

SOCHI: Ukrainian sea drones injured 28 people and damaged parts of the beachfront infrastructure in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, while drone attacks in Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea caused fires and explosions late Wednesday, Russian officials said, as Ukraine’s expanding drone campaign increasingly reaches targets far from the front lines.

Authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar region reported the injuries in a post on Telegram but did not immediately provide further details about the condition of those hurt. The attack also caused partial damage to facilities along the popular seaside resort. Video shared on social media appeared to show gunfire followed by a blast along the Sochi waterfront, while people could be heard screaming in the background.

All those injured received the necessary medical assistance. Three adults and one child currently remain in hospital, the regional authorities said. The incident highlights the growing reach of Ukraine’s attacks against Russia.

Ukrainian forces have carried out frequent drone strikes against Russian territory, including attacks deep inside the country aimed at energy facilities, transportation networks and other logistics infrastructure.

Maritime drone attacks, however, have been less common than aerial strikes. Sochi is one of Russia’s most prominent Black Sea resort destinations and hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The city is also home to an official residence used by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The attack comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia had previously annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, another strategically important area along the Black Sea, in 2014. The latest strike underscores the widening geographic scope of the conflict as attacks increasingly reach locations well beyond the battlefield.

Recommended

Russia-Ukraine war may be entering decisive stage, Putin says

Russia-Ukraine war may be entering decisive stage, Putin says
Melania Trump and Putin join efforts to help Ukrainian children and families

Melania Trump and Putin join efforts to help Ukrainian children and families
No rush to talk with Iran, says Donald Trump

No rush to talk with Iran, says Donald Trump
Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow, Trump says Putin ‘Doesn’t Want to End the War’

Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow, Trump says Putin ‘Doesn’t Want to End the War’