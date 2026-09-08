Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes

The Pakistan Navy’s submarine 'PNS Ghazi' also played an important role during the conflict.

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Day is observed on Sept. 8 across Pakistan to honor the brave officers and sailors who defended the country during the 1965 war, to remember those who sacrificed their lives, and to highlight the Navy’s role in protecting the nation’s maritime frontiers.

The day marks one of the most memorable chapters in Pakistan’s naval history, recalling the courage and determination shown by Pakistan Navy personnel against a much larger adversary during that conflict, including Operation SOMNATH. A key part of the commemoration is the daring naval mission carried out against an Indian radar installation at Dwarka on the Gujarat coast.

The operation demonstrated the Pakistan Navy’s ability to conduct an offensive mission despite facing a larger opposing force. Historical accounts describe the raid as a successful strike that boosted morale and became a lasting symbol of naval courage.





The Pakistan Navy’s submarinePNS Ghazi' also played an important role during the conflict. Its presence at sea added to the pressure on the Indian Navy and became a symbol of Pakistan’s underwater capability during the war. Contemporary Pakistani accounts have described the submarine as a major deterrent that contributed to keeping the Indian fleet largely confined to its harbors.

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Those actions are remembered as an example of determination, discipline and professional skill. The day also highlights the Pakistan Navy’s responsibilities beyond wartime defense. The force continues to focus on protecting Pakistan’s maritime interests, securing coastal areas and supporting the safety of important sea routes.

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Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the martyrs, veterans and serving Pakistan Navy personnel for their valuable service, courage, sacrifices and dedication to defending the country.

“Pakistan Navy plays a pivotal role in securinour international sea lines of communicationsns and vital trade routes. Given the recent heightened tensions and disruptions in maritime activities through the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistan Navy once again demonstrated its resolve by ensuring uninterrupted movement of Pakistani flagged merchant vessels, especially PoL carriers, in the face of deteriorating regional security," the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The navy also contributes to international maritime security and participates in activities aimed at strengthening cooperation with other naval forces. It has further taken part in humanitarian assistance and relief efforts during natural disasters. The legacy of Operation Somnath and the wider naval campaign continues to hold a prominent place in Pakistan’s military history, reflecting the courage and commitment of those who served at sea.