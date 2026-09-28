Salman Akram Raja says Aleema Khan's detention shows "all limits of cruelty have been crossed"

Party secretary general tells reporters outside Lahore High Court that Imran Khan's sister is being denied medicines and access to lawyers and family.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said Monday that all limits of cruelty had been crossed in the detention of Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been held for nine days.

Speaking to reporters at the Lahore High Court, Raja questioned the legal basis for her confinement.

"What kind of justice is it to strip someone of their fundamental rights merely on the basis of an apprehension?" he said.

Raja said the treatment of Aleema Khan amounted to a public message to citizens that they have no standing. He appealed to the courts to deliver justice and said the family of the PTI founder had set an example.

On the party's political outreach, Raja said Imran Khan has authorized Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas to hold negotiations. He said he was not aware of any back channel currently working.

Raja spoke as the court heard a miscellaneous petition seeking the provision of medicines to Aleema Khan. Justice Abher Gul presided over the hearing and sought a report from the jail superintendent.

Her lawyers, Rana Mudassar and Irfan Kalar, presented arguments for the petitioner. Mudassar told the court that neither lawyers nor family members were being given access to her. He said she requires medicines because of her advanced age.



