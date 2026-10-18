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‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97

Michael Forest also appeared in B movies produced by legendary filmmaker Roger Corman.

Web Desk October 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Michael Forest

Michael Forest, the actor who brought the Greek god Apollo to life in the original Star Trek series and built a career spanning more than 200 credits, has died, his friend James A. Brown announced on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in a Facebook post.

Forest left behind a legacy that stretched from classic television to science fiction and cult films. Brown shared the news with a heartfelt tribute, remembering Forest not only as a talented performer but also as a cherished friend.

“It is with great sadness that I report that we have lost Michael Forest,” Brown wrote. “I knew him as an actor and loved him as a friend.”


Forest became part of Star Trek history in 1967 when he portrayed Apollo in the episode “Who Mourns for Adonais?” The memorable role connected the science fiction franchise with ancient Greek mythology, introducing viewers to a god who believed humanity should once again worship him.


Decades later, Forest returned to the character in 2013 for Star Trek Continues, a fan-made web series that paid tribute to the original show's storytelling and style.


His connection to the franchise extended beyond those appearances. In 2020, Forest joined a lineup of 40 Star Trek actors in Snoop Dogg's parody film Unbelievable!!!!!, adding another unexpected chapter to his long association with the science fiction universe.


A Career Beyond ‘Star Trek’:


Although Apollo remained one of his best-known roles, Forest's career reached far beyond the final frontier. He worked across television, film and voice acting, establishing himself as a familiar presence in Hollywood productions over several decades.


His television appearances included popular shows such as Zorro, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Twilight Zone and Gilligan's Island. Each added to a diverse résumé that reflected his ability to move between genres, from comedy and adventure to supernatural drama.


Forest also appeared in B movies produced by legendary filmmaker Roger Corman, whose low-budget productions became a launching pad for numerous actors and filmmakers.


In 2000, he appeared in Cast Away, the survival drama starring Tom Hanks, further expanding a filmography that spanned generations of Hollywood entertainment.


From playing an ancient deity in one of television's most enduring science fiction franchises to appearing in cult films and mainstream productions, Forest carved out a career defined by versatility and longevity.


His death marks the loss of a performer whose work reached audiences across generations, with his portrayal of Apollo securing his place in the history.

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