Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate telephone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty to discuss recent regional developments and improve diplomatic coordination.
During his call with Araghchi, both officials discussed the changing regional situation and the ongoing meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad.
Ishaq Dar stressed the need for continued dialogue and diplomatic efforts to address regional challenges. Both sides agreed to stay in close contact.
In a separate conversation with Badr Abdelatty, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan and Egypt’s full support for Saudi Arabia, including its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.
The two foreign ministers discussed recent developments in the region and strongly condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.
They also reviewed cooperation under the R-4 framework, which includes Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia. Both sides expressed hope that the next R-4 meeting would take place soon to strengthen ties and improve coordination on regional issues.