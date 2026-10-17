Monday, October 19, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 19, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.93 PKR
Rs. 386.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations 5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations

Arab Spring slogans echo across Tunisia as thousands demand president's resignation

Beyond demanding the president's resignation, protesters called for the release of imprisoned government critics.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The rally was organized by Tunisia's General Union of Tunisian Workers.

TUNISIA: Chants that helped shape Tunisia's 2011 revolution returned to the streets on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, as thousands of protesters demanded President Kais Saied's resignation, voicing anger over worsening economic conditions, political restrictions and the growing concentration of power in his hands.


The demonstration, one of the largest recent anti-government protests in the country, brought together opposition supporters, lawyers, doctors, journalists and unemployed citizens in the capital. Organizers said the rally reflected mounting frustration over the government's policies and restrictions on civil liberties.


Protesters gathered along Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a central thoroughfare that became a focal point of the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.


Reviving a slogan associated with that revolution, demonstrators called for the fall of the regime. Others highlighted daily hardships, including frequent electricity and water outages, medicine shortages and rising unemployment.


Hundreds of police officers were deployed across the capital as demonstrators chanted, "The prisons are full, people are hungry," expressing anger over the detention of government critics and the country's economic difficulties.


The rally was organized by Tunisia's General Union of Tunisian Workers, known as UGTT, alongside several civil society organizations.


Senior UGTT official Slah Eddine Salmi criticized Saied's concentration of authority, describing it as unacceptable and arguing that a country should not be governed by a single individual.


Saied, who took office in 2019, has faced mounting criticism since 2021, when he assumed sweeping executive powers and dissolved Parliament. He later dismissed dozens of judges, further intensifying concerns about judicial independence and the separation of powers.


Opposition figures have described his actions as a coup, while human rights organizations have raised concerns about pressure on journalists, political opponents and other government critics.


Saied has rejected accusations of authoritarianism. He has blamed the country's economic deterioration on what he describes as deliberate efforts by his opponents to create instability.


Beyond demanding the president's resignation, protesters called for the release of imprisoned government critics and an end to restrictions on trade union activities.


The demonstration highlights the continuing political and economic challenges facing Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings that spread across the Middle East and North Africa.


More than a decade later, the return of revolutionary slogans signals renewed public anger over governance, economic hardship and political freedoms.

Recommended

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations
Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders

Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders
Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting

Madinah power station attack escalates Saudi-Houthi fighting
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise