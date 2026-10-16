Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities

Asif Haider Shah described pension liabilities as a major concern and called for limits on non-faculty recruitment.

KARACHI: Sindh’s government is providing 44.46 billion rupees ($156 million) in grants to public-sector universities to address mounting financial pressures, staffing shortages and academic challenges, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah said during a meeting with university leaders.





The meeting brought together vice chancellors from 32 public universities across Sindh, along with the chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the secretary of Universities and Boards, to discuss financial, administrative and academic issues affecting higher education institutions.





Asif Haider Shah said the provincial government wanted to hear directly from university leaders about their most pressing concerns and identify practical solutions. He added that the government would approach federal authorities to resolve issues that fall under their jurisdiction.





The chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission said Sindh provides more grants-in-aid to universities than other provinces.





University leaders identified pension liabilities and electricity bills as major financial challenges. They also raised concerns about the growing difficulty of retaining experienced faculty members as private universities offer higher salaries.





Some teachers who have moved abroad are also reluctant to return, further complicating efforts to maintain qualified academic staff.





The meeting also addressed delays in approvals from the Pakistan Nursing Council and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, requests for irrelevant information under Right to Information rules, campus security and efforts to prevent drug use at universities. Participants stressed the need for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help attract international students to universities in Sindh.





University leaders agreed to promote public-private partnerships for campus development, digitize financial and administrative systems, and give greater attention to skills development.





Asif Haider Shah described pension liabilities as a major concern and called for limits on non-faculty recruitment. He said recommendations regarding university syndicates would be submitted to the provincial cabinet and that education professionals would be included in the bodies responsible for university governance.





He also directed universities to involve alumni more actively in institutional development and submit research proposals to the government. Asif Haider Shah emphasized that university research should receive proper accreditation and be linked to industry needs.





He urged institutions across Sindh to establish partnerships with international universities to improve academic standards and research opportunities.





He further said comprehensive research and feasibility studies must be completed before new campuses are established. A clear policy and defined benchmarks should guide decisions on expanding university infrastructure.





To reduce the financial burden of rising electricity expenses, Asif Haider Shah said a solar power plan would be introduced for universities. He also directed institutions to eliminate illegal electricity connections.





The meeting decided to send a proposal to the provincial cabinet seeking an increase in the retirement age of professors from 60 to 65 years.





The Sindh Higher Education Commission also outlined funding and professional development initiatives for universities. It said institutions were receiving 60 million rupees for MPhil and PhD programs, while 50 million rupees would be allocated this year to support international conferences at universities.





The commission added that strategic leadership programs for pro-vice chancellors and deans had been launched, alongside professional development programs for registrars and faculty members.





Asif Haider Shah assured university leaders that the Sindh government would continue consultations with vice chancellors to address the challenges facing public-sector universities and improve higher education across the province.