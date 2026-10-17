U.S. diplomat hails Pakistan’s first W15 women’s tennis tournament

Sufia said the foundation viewed investments in women’s health care, education and sports as connected efforts to create lasting social change.

ISLAMABAD: U.S. Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker has praised Pakistan for hosting its first international women’s tennis tournament at the W15 level, calling the event a landmark for women’s sports and a chance to strengthen ties between countries through sports diplomacy.





Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) Women’s World Tennis W15 Futures Tournament in Islamabad on Saturday, OCT. 17, 2026, Baker congratulated the organizers for bringing together 30 female players from 17 countries and territories.





“I was especially pleased to learn that this is the first women’s tournament at this level ever held in Pakistan. That makes it a real milestone, and everyone who helped make this happen should be very proud,” Baker told players, officials and guests.





Baker said sports can promote teamwork, resilience and stronger relationships between nations, adding that the connections formed through athletic competition often last beyond the final point.





“Sports diplomacy remained an important part of America’s international engagement,” she said, expressing hope that more Pakistani athletes would compete at major international sporting events.





As the United States prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, Baker said she looked forward to seeing more Pakistani athletes compete on the world stage.





The American diplomat also praised the international players for demonstrating competitive tennis and sportsmanship while experiencing Pakistani hospitality throughout the tournament.

She thanked Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Ansir and Sufia Junaid, and the Pakistan Tennis Federation for organizing the championship.





Baker also recognized Qureshi’s achievement at the 2010 U.S. Open, where he reached the finals in both men’s and mixed doubles and became the first Pakistani tennis player to compete in a Grand Slam final. She praised his continued efforts to create opportunities for the next generation of Pakistani players.





The diplomat also thanked American-Pakistani couple Ansir and Sufia Junaid for their efforts to strengthen ties between the United States and Pakistan through sports and health initiatives.





The Junaid Family Foundation, supported the tournament as part of its broader commitment to women’s empowerment, maternal health, education and opportunities for young women across Pakistan.





French player Astrid Cirotte won the women’s singles title, while China’s Ru Xi Wu and Thailand’s Kamonwan Yodpetch claimed the women’s doubles championship. Baker joined Ansir and Sufia in presenting awards to the winners during the closing ceremony.





Ansir said the tournament demonstrated how international sporting events can inspire young women while bringing together policymakers, philanthropists and development partners.





“What we saw this week was about much more than tennis,” Ansir said.





“We saw talented athletes competing at a high level, young people seeing what is possible, and leaders understanding what more we can accomplish. Pakistan means a great deal to me personally. To be able to bring people together here, invest in ideas that can make a difference and see that work gaining momentum is enormously meaningful.”





Sufia said the foundation viewed investments in women’s health care, education and sports as connected efforts to create lasting social change. “For us, these efforts are all connected,” she said.





“A healthy pregnancy can give a child a stronger beginning. Education can open doors. And seeing athletes compete on an international stage can inspire a young girl to imagine a future she may never have considered. We want to invest in those moments that can change a life.”





The tournament highlighted how international sports competitions can create opportunities for female athletes, encourage young women to pursue sports and build stronger connections between Pakistan and the international community.