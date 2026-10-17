Commander of Pakistan's National Strategic Command warns against border violations at military academy ceremony

Gen. Syed Aamer Raza tells graduating cadets that safeguarding territorial integrity is "absolute and unyielding".

KAKUL: The commander of Pakistan's National Strategic Command warned Saturday that the country will not tolerate any cross-border aggression or violation of its borders.





"Safeguarding the territorial integrity of our motherland is absolute and unyielding," Gen. Syed Aamer Raza said during a passing out ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul.





Raza addressed the 154th Pakistan Military Academy Long Course, 39th Technical Graduate Course, 73rd Integrated Course and 28th Lady Cadet Course.





At the start of his remarks, Raza said the ceremony marked the successful completion of foundational military training at "one of the world's premier military academies." He congratulated the passing cadets and their parents, saying the occasion would remain etched in the graduates' memories.





Raza said the rapid proliferation of disruptive technology has fundamentally altered the character and dynamics of modern warfare, dismantling traditional operational doctrines.





"Fully cognisant of these shifting of paradigms, [the] Pakistan Armed Forces [have] undertaken a swift multidomain transformation to fortify our military posture," he said.





Raza said recent shifts in geopolitics, against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict, have once again underscored Pakistan's pivotal strategic importance on the international stage.





"Our decisive role in restoring regional stability exemplified by the landmark Islamabad Accord demonstrates our enduring commitment to peace and diplomatic de-escalation," he added.