Monday, October 19, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 19, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.93 PKR
Rs. 386.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations 5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations

Iran’s exports to Pakistan face halt as banking hurdles disrupt trade

Iran and Pakistan have repeatedly expressed interest in expanding bilateral trade.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Iran’s exports to Pakistan face halt

ISLAMABAD: Banking restrictions are threatening to halt Iran’s exports to Pakistan, disrupting cross-border trade between the neighboring countries as Iranian exporters struggle to complete payment procedures despite an open land border.


Peyman Sanandaji, head of the Transportation Commission of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, told Iranian media that banking-related obstacles had temporarily disrupted Iranian exports to Pakistan. He warned that shipments could grind to a halt if the financial barriers remain unresolved.


The disruption highlights how international sanctions, particularly U.S. restrictions on Iran’s banking system, continue to complicate trade and payments between the two countries.


According to Sanandaji, Pakistani importers must submit electronic import forms to their banks for goods arriving from Iran. However, restrictions affecting Iran’s banking system have made it increasingly difficult to complete the required procedures, disrupting the flow of Iranian goods into Pakistan.


The immediate problem is not a border closure but the difficulty of processing the banking documents and payments needed to move goods across the border.


Sanandaji said Iran’s exports to Pakistan could effectively stop if the financial hurdles are not addressed. He also rejected claims circulating in a purported letter that a border crossing had been closed, saying the shared land border remained open.


Meanwhile, Pakistani exports to Iran could continue, Sanandaji said, although shipments would depend on cooperation from Pakistani authorities and trading partners. This could leave Iranian exporters facing greater immediate pressure while Pakistani suppliers retain opportunities to serve the Iranian market.


Iran and Pakistan have repeatedly expressed interest in expanding bilateral trade, with estimates of their trade potential ranging from $10 billion to $13 billion.


However, actual trade has remained well below that level, with reported values varying from several hundred million dollars to a few billion dollars in recent years, depending on the period and measurement used.


Iran supplies Pakistan with oil, petroleum products, chemicals, steel and other goods. Pakistan exports rice, meat, agricultural products and other commodities to Iran. Despite the potential for stronger economic ties, banking restrictions, customs procedures, logistical bottlenecks and cross-border payment difficulties have continued to limit formal trade.


Unless the latest banking obstacles are resolved, Iranian exporters could face further disruption, adding pressure to an already underdeveloped trade relationship between the neighboring countries.

Recommended

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes
KE reports 1,935 power outages from excavation damage in FY26

KE reports 1,935 power outages from excavation damage in FY26
Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01

Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01
PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers
K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission

K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission
German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows

German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows
Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading

Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading
PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026

PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026
Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines

Norse Atlantic to lease two Boeing 787-9s to Pakistan International Airlines
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation