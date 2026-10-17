Pakistan keeps Indian aircraft out of its airspace through Nov. 24

The continued airspace restrictions have placed a greater financial burden on India's aviation industry.

KARACHI: Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until Nov. 24, prolonging a restriction imposed in April 2025 amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.





The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced the extension on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), saying the restriction would remain in effect.





The ban applies to Indian aircraft operating through Pakistani airspace and continues a series of aviation restrictions introduced after the Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

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India accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, an allegation Islamabad has denied. Pakistan called for an independent and transparent investigation into the incident.





India responded to Pakistan's airspace closure by banning Pakistani airlines from using its airspace. Tensions escalated further on May 6 and 7, 2025, when India launched strikes on several Pakistani cities. Pakistan retaliated with Operation "Bunyanum-Marsoos", targeting multiple Indian military installations.





During the confrontation, Pakistan said it had shot down eight Indian fighter aircraft, including three Rafale jets, as well as dozens of drones. The fighting lasted nearly 87 hours before the two countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, 2025, following U.S. mediation.





The continued airspace restrictions have placed a greater financial burden on India's aviation industry, as airlines face longer routes and additional operating costs. Pakistan's aviation sector has experienced comparatively less disruption, according to the report.





Pakistan has imposed similar restrictions during previous periods of heightened tensions with India, including the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis. Those restrictions also created significant operational challenges for Indian airlines.





The latest extension underscores the continued impact of strained relations between the two neighbors on regional aviation, more than a year after the confrontation that triggered the restrictions.