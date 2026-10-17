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London’s real-life Batman goes viral for handing out free fuel vouchers KP forms 48-member regional representative and development council Pakistan Army strikes Afghan Taliban posts after infiltration attempt Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif says federal intervention in KP should have come earlier Bangladesh beach resort fire kills 10, including children Anthropic executive predicts AI-driven US economic boom by 2030 Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed President Trump blocks numerous sanctions on Russia London’s real-life Batman goes viral for handing out free fuel vouchers KP forms 48-member regional representative and development council Pakistan Army strikes Afghan Taliban posts after infiltration attempt Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif says federal intervention in KP should have come earlier Bangladesh beach resort fire kills 10, including children Anthropic executive predicts AI-driven US economic boom by 2030 Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series Pakistan stock exchange loses 670 points in weekly trading British wrestling star Pac’s cause of death revealed President Trump blocks numerous sanctions on Russia

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif says federal intervention in KP should have come earlier

Nawaz Sharif said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deserved effective leadership and better public services.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif backs KP crackdown, slams PTI’s governance

LONDON: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has defended the federal government’s decision to impose emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the intervention was necessary to address worsening security concerns and should have come earlier.


Speaking at a meeting in London, Nawaz Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the province’s deteriorating law and order situation.


He argued that federal authorities should have stepped in earlier to prevent further instability. Nawaz Sharif described the emergency measures as necessary to restore order and address the province’s security and administrative challenges.


He also accused PTI administrations, which he said had governed the province for nearly 13 years, of poor governance and failing to protect the interests of ordinary residents.


He also said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deserved effective leadership and better public services, adding that PTI had failed to meet its responsibilities to the province.


Nawaz Sharif also questioned PTI’s use of provincial government resources for political confrontations with the federal government.


He challenged the justification for a provincial chief minister to use official resources to lead a march toward the federal capital, arguing that such actions undermined responsible governance and relations between the federation and the provinces.


Nawaz Sharif described the end of PTI’s provincial rule as a relief for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its residents, while maintaining that federal intervention had been overdue.


The remarks came after President Asif Ali Zardari approved emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Oct. 11, following recommendations from the federal cabinet led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.


The federal government defended the decision by citing worsening security conditions and accusing the PTI-led provincial administration of failing to cooperate adequately in efforts to combat terrorism.


The move suspended the elected provincial government and transferred executive authority to the governor under the emergency arrangements.


PTI rejected the decision, calling it unconstitutional and politically motivated. The party challenged the measures in the Peshawar High Court, seeking the restoration of the elected provincial government.


Turning to Pakistan’s broader political and economic challenges, Nawaz Sharif said his party remained committed to the country’s development, stability, and prosperity.


He said the federal and provincial governments were working to improve living conditions for ordinary citizens and address national challenges. He emphasized that public welfare and economic development remained key priorities for the PML-N.

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