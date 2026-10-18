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Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations

Security forces seize 490 kilograms of explosives in major counterterrorism operation.

Web Desk October 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan security forces kill eight militants

QUETTA: Pakistani security forces killed eight suspected militants in three intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Balochistan, targeting suspected hideouts in Quetta, Nushki and Khuzdar districts and recovering approximately 490 kilograms of explosives, authorities said.


The coordinated operations aimed to disrupt suspected militant networks, prevent attacks and restore security in the southwestern province. In one operation, security forces foiled an attempt to block a road and disrupt local traffic.


In the Panjpai area of Quetta, security personnel moved against suspected militants attempting to establish a roadblock. The ensuing exchange of fire left five militants dead, preventing the reported plan from proceeding.


In Nushki district, security forces tracked a suspected militant hideout and engaged its occupants in an intense firefight. Two militants were killed, while weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site.


A separate operation targeting a suspected militant hideout resulted in the death of one more militant. Security personnel also recovered explosives, a significant seizure that could help disrupt suspected militant activities.


Following the operations, security forces launched additional clearance and search efforts in the affected areas to locate any remaining suspects and eliminate potential security threats.


The operations are part of Pakistan’s broader counterterrorism campaign under "Azm-e-Istehkam", an initiative approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.


Security forces and law enforcement agencies continue efforts to dismantle suspected militant networks and prevent terrorist attacks across the country. Authorities have also emphasized the need to counter what they describe as foreign-backed militancy.

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