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Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during both operations.

Web Desk November 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The exchange of fire also claimed the life of a Pakistan Army soldier, identified as 25-year-old Sepoy Hikmatullah.

KHARAN: Security forces killed 17 Indian-backed militants during two intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Balochistan's Kachhi and Kharan districts, thwarting an attempted blockade of a town and targeting militant hideouts, the military's media wing said on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.


According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations targeted militants belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during both operations.


In the first operation in Kachhi district, security forces killed 10 Indian-backed militants and foiled their attempt to blockade the town of Sanni, ISPR said.


In a separate intelligence-based operation in Kharan district, security forces tracked down a militant hideout and launched an operation. Seven militants were killed during an intense exchange of fire, ISPR said.


However, the exchange of fire also claimed the life of a Pakistan Army soldier, identified as 25-year-old Sepoy Hikmatullah, who embraced martyrdom while fighting the militants. He belonged to Karak district.


ISPR said clearance operations were underway in the area to eliminate any remaining militants who might still be present.


The military's media wing reiterated that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue operations against terrorism, adding that efforts to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism would persist.

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