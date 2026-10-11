Holly Madison endorses ‘Playmates’ movie as Playboy controversy fuels buzz

Playboy began as a men’s magazine before expanding into a broader cultural brand associated with celebrity and entertainment.

As backlash swirls around the upcoming "Playmates" movie, former Playboy Mansion star Holly Madison is throwing her support behind the project, praising writer-director Lorraine Nicholson and expressing excitement over Lily-Rose Depp’s role in the drama, despite growing tensions surrounding its portrayal of Hugh Hefner’s world.





Madison, 46, who was widely known as Hefner’s “number one girlfriend” during their relationship in the early 2000s, shared her thoughts on the controversial film in an interview with TMZ. She praised Nicholson’s writing and said she believes the filmmaker can deliver a compelling story.





“I think she’s a wonderful writer,” Madison said, referring to Nicholson.





Madison also emphasized the importance of remaining open-minded when people share their personal experiences. She noted that just as audiences have listened to her accounts of life inside the Playboy Mansion, others deserve the opportunity to tell their own stories.





“I love Lily-Rose Depp, too. I can’t wait to see it,” Madison added.





Depp is set to portray Anna, a hopeful Playmate in the 1990s who competes for the coveted title of Playmate of the Month at the Playboy Mansion. The role places the actress at the center of a story inspired by the glamorous yet controversial world surrounding Hefner’s Playboy empire.





Founded in 1953, Playboy began as a men’s magazine before expanding into a broader cultural brand associated with celebrity, entertainment and Hefner’s high-profile lifestyle.

The upcoming film has attracted attention not only for its connection to the Playboy legacy but also for the debate surrounding how that world will be represented on screen.

The project has also drawn criticism from Hefner’s third wife, Crystal Harris, who reportedly urged actress Jessica Biel to withdraw from the film. Biel is expected to portray Hefner’s wife in the coming-of-age drama.

Harris reported appeal has added another layer of controversy to the production, putting the spotlight on the perspectives of people who were personally connected to Hefner and the Playboy Mansion.





Madison, however, appears willing to give the filmmakers room to present their interpretation of the era. Her endorsement adds a notable voice to the conversation, particularly given her firsthand experience of life inside the mansion.