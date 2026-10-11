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Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post 'Red Roses’ sweeps Turkish drama fever among Pakistani fans with its emotional story Seven killed, more than 30 injured in truck-van crash in Mach, Balochistan Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka Holly Madison endorses ‘Playmates’ movie as Playboy controversy fuels buzz KP governor Faisal Kundi vows crackdown on terrorism, corruption at advisory council’s first meeting Pakistan government orders army deployment in KP to support civil administration Federal government forms 11-member advisory council to oversee KP affairs Mohsin Naqvi justifies KP emergency by citing rising terror threats Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders PTI Chief Barrister Gauhar condemns emergency imposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency, governor's rule imposed in KP as president approves cabinet decision NEPRA notifies use-of-system charges ahead of 400MW auction Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post 'Red Roses’ sweeps Turkish drama fever among Pakistani fans with its emotional story Seven killed, more than 30 injured in truck-van crash in Mach, Balochistan Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka Holly Madison endorses ‘Playmates’ movie as Playboy controversy fuels buzz KP governor Faisal Kundi vows crackdown on terrorism, corruption at advisory council’s first meeting Pakistan government orders army deployment in KP to support civil administration Federal government forms 11-member advisory council to oversee KP affairs Mohsin Naqvi justifies KP emergency by citing rising terror threats Gen Z’s ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ rocks Delhi as court frees senior protest leaders PTI Chief Barrister Gauhar condemns emergency imposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency, governor's rule imposed in KP as president approves cabinet decision NEPRA notifies use-of-system charges ahead of 400MW auction

Holly Madison endorses ‘Playmates’ movie as Playboy controversy fuels buzz

Playboy began as a men’s magazine before expanding into a broader cultural brand associated with celebrity and entertainment.

Web Desk October 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Holly Madison endorses ‘Playmates’ movie

As backlash swirls around the upcoming "Playmates" movie, former Playboy Mansion star Holly Madison is throwing her support behind the project, praising writer-director Lorraine Nicholson and expressing excitement over Lily-Rose Depp’s role in the drama, despite growing tensions surrounding its portrayal of Hugh Hefner’s world.


Madison, 46, who was widely known as Hefner’s “number one girlfriend” during their relationship in the early 2000s, shared her thoughts on the controversial film in an interview with TMZ. She praised Nicholson’s writing and said she believes the filmmaker can deliver a compelling story.


“I think she’s a wonderful writer,” Madison said, referring to Nicholson.


Madison also emphasized the importance of remaining open-minded when people share their personal experiences. She noted that just as audiences have listened to her accounts of life inside the Playboy Mansion, others deserve the opportunity to tell their own stories.


“I love Lily-Rose Depp, too. I can’t wait to see it,” Madison added.


Depp is set to portray Anna, a hopeful Playmate in the 1990s who competes for the coveted title of Playmate of the Month at the Playboy Mansion. The role places the actress at the center of a story inspired by the glamorous yet controversial world surrounding Hefner’s Playboy empire.


Founded in 1953, Playboy began as a men’s magazine before expanding into a broader cultural brand associated with celebrity, entertainment and Hefner’s high-profile lifestyle.

The upcoming film has attracted attention not only for its connection to the Playboy legacy but also for the debate surrounding how that world will be represented on screen.

The project has also drawn criticism from Hefner’s third wife, Crystal Harris, who reportedly urged actress Jessica Biel to withdraw from the film. Biel is expected to portray Hefner’s wife in the coming-of-age drama.

Harris reported appeal has added another layer of controversy to the production, putting the spotlight on the perspectives of people who were personally connected to Hefner and the Playboy Mansion.


Madison, however, appears willing to give the filmmakers room to present their interpretation of the era. Her endorsement adds a notable voice to the conversation, particularly given her firsthand experience of life inside the mansion.

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