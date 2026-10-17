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5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations 5 styling tricks that make affordable clothes look expensive ‘Black Love’ sets Turkish drama fans' hearts ablaze with Arabic remake of ‘Kara Sevda’ Ishaq Dar holds talks with Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on regional situation ‘Star Trek’ star Michael Forest who played Apollo dies at 97 KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi invites local and foreign firms to tap province’s mineral wealth BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25 'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says Gunmen abduct 18 workers in brazen attack on Pakistan’s marble mining site Pakistan security forces kill eight militants in Balochistan operations

Area 51 mystery deepens as former U.S. Army sniper claims reptilian encounter

Area 51, a highly secretive U.S. military installation in Nevada, has long been associated with conspiracy theories about extraterrestrial life.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Reptilian creatures at Area 51? Former US Army sniper makes startling claims

A former U.S. Army sniper has made extraordinary claims about a secret military mission near Area 51, by saying that American troops encountered three reptilian-looking creatures in an underground facility and that one soldier was killed in the firefight.


Nick Betts, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, shared the story during an appearance on the Liberty Risk podcast. He said he learned about the encounter from a member of the military's elite Joint Special Operations Command, known as (JSOC).


According to Betts, the unnamed servicemember described the incident while the two were drinking together in Poland, where Betts had traveled to film a documentary about the war in Ukraine.

The soldier said his unit was urgently flown from Fort Bragg to Area 51 after personnel at an underground facility stopped responding to routine radio checks.


A rescue team sent to investigate the communications failure had reportedly also vanished, prompting the deployment of additional troops, according to Betts' account. Upon arriving at the site, the soldiers were given unfamiliar energy weapons before being transported by helicopter to an underground tunnel.


Betts said the servicemember described encountering a bipedal creature with reptilian features that carried a weapon similar to those issued to the troops. The creature allegedly opened fire, killing one American soldier. The surviving troops then returned fire and reportedly killed three creatures, Betts said, recounting the soldier's account.


Betts also claimed that the servicemember told him the fatality was concealed and officially recorded as a training accident.

Although Betts said he initially questioned the story, he claimed he became concerned after another servicemember allegedly grabbed him by the neck and warned him not to discuss the incident.


Despite the dramatic allegations, no military records, photographs or independently verified evidence have emerged to substantiate the reported encounter. The claims remain unverified, and the account provided by Betts does not establish that such an operation or confrontation took place.

Area 51, a highly secretive U.S. military installation in Nevada, has long been associated with conspiracy theories about extraterrestrial life. The CIA has acknowledged the facility's role in testing classified aircraft, but that history does not provide evidence for the alleged encounter described by Betts.

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