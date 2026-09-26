Iran offers seven-day roadmap to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Tehran says normal shipping could resume within a week if Washington accepts conditions tied to a June agreement.

NEW YORK: Iran has proposed a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restart negotiations with the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday, offering a possible diplomatic path to restore shipping through the strategic waterway.





Araghchi said Tehran had delivered the proposal to Washington through Qatar and that the seven-day timetable would begin once the United States accepts the plan. He said the measures required from Washington were already covered by a memorandum of understanding signed in June.





Iran outlines seven-day timeline





Under the proposal, the United States would take the required initial steps during the first four to five days. Iran would then reopen the Strait of Hormuz on the sixth day, followed by renewed U.S.-Iran talks on the seventh day over a broader agreement, Araghchi said.





“The seven-day timeline will start as soon as the United States accepts this plan,” he said.





“If there is seriousness on the U.S. side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared,” Araghchi added.





The foreign minister said the measures sought from Washington were not new and had already been included in the June understanding.





Tehran sets conditions for deal





The proposal calls for Washington to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, ease or waive sanctions affecting Iranian oil sales and observe a ceasefire covering the region, including Lebanon, according to details reported about the plan. Iran has also sought the release of frozen Iranian assets.





Araghchi said Iran was prepared to reopen the waterway once the conditions were met but did not provide details on how the proposed arrangements would be implemented or verified.





The proposal closely follows a June memorandum negotiated with U.S. involvement and mediation by Qatar and Pakistan. That agreement was intended to halt hostilities, facilitate commercial shipping through the strait and provide a framework for further negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. It later broke down after military operations resumed.





US holds talks through mediators





The White House has said U.S. officials are engaged in positive and constructive discussions with mediators over the conflict, including issues related to Iran’s nuclear program. Washington has not indicated that it has accepted Tehran’s seven-day proposal.





A U.S. official said Washington believes it remains in a strong position regarding the Strait of Hormuz and is not under pressure to rush into an agreement.





The proposal comes after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran earlier this week that the conflict could escalate if Tehran does not reach an agreement with Washington.





Araghchi, meanwhile, rejected negotiations conducted under threats or pressure, saying Iran would not accept “coercion, threats or intimidation.”





Pezeshkian signals nuclear talks





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also indicated that Tehran was prepared to resume nuclear discussions with Washington.





Pezeshkian said Iran would allow U.N. nuclear inspectors to enter the country as part of negotiations, while rejecting accusations that Tehran is seeking to develop a nuclear weapon.





He said a ceasefire process could begin once Washington accepts the proposed framework and that Iran was prepared to return to arrangements agreed before the conflict resumed.





Hormuz disruption hits energy markets





The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy shipping routes. Before the conflict, roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passed through the waterway, making any prolonged disruption a major concern for global energy markets.





Shipping traffic has fallen sharply from normal levels during the conflict, although some vessels have continued to transit the strait. The disruption has contributed to volatility in energy prices and increased pressure on governments and markets concerned about oil and gas supplies.





Iran has also restricted vessels attempting to cross the waterway without authorization, while the United States has carried out attacks on Iranian sites and maintained a blockade affecting Iranian ports.





Regional shipping risks grow





The situation has also been complicated by attacks linked to Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The group has targeted shipping and energy infrastructure in the region, raising concerns over another major maritime route connecting Middle Eastern energy producers with international markets.





The Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait are both critical chokepoints for global trade, meaning continued disruption could affect energy supplies well beyond the region.





Trump points to post-election deal





Trump has said a broader agreement with Iran could come after the U.S. congressional elections in November.





The conflict and disruptions to energy supplies have added pressure on Washington as higher oil prices affect markets and consumers.





Iran's latest proposal now puts the focus on whether Washington will accept Tehran's conditions and revive the framework established by the June memorandum.





For Tehran, the proposal links the reopening of one of the world's most important shipping routes directly to a ceasefire and renewed nuclear negotiations. For Washington, the response will determine whether the latest diplomatic effort develops into a broader agreement.