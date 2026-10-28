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Pakistan closes its airspace to Taiwanese airlines

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif links the decision to Islamabad’s support for Beijing’s “One China” policy.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Taiwanese airlines

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has barred Taiwanese airlines from using its airspace in a move Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said supports China’s “One China” policy, prompting carriers to reroute flights between Asia and Europe.


In an interview with Bloomberg, Asif said Pakistani airspace was being made available only to Chinese airlines, linking the decision to Islamabad’s support for Beijing’s position on Taiwan.


According to Bloomberg, the move is the first of its kind by Pakistan involving Taiwanese airlines. Carriers began adjusting their flight paths over the weekend, and China Airlines and EVA Air were no longer using Pakistani airspace as of the morning of Oct. 25.


At least 12 flights operated by Taiwanese airlines between Asia and Europe have used Russian airspace since Sunday, Bloomberg reported, highlighting the impact of Pakistan’s decision on international flight routes.


China’s “One China” policy holds that Taiwan is part of China, while Beijing opposes treating the island as a separate sovereign state. Taiwan, however, has its own government and operates independently of Beijing.


Pakistan’s decision underscores its close strategic relationship with China and its continued support for Beijing’s position on Taiwan. The route changes also add to the adjustments airlines must make when navigating airspace restrictions on international journeys.

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