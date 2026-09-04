Why your body needs sleep at every age?

From brain development to physical recovery, sleep plays a vital role at every age

Sleep does more than help us rest it is when the brain and body carry out some of their most important work. How much sleep we need changes dramatically with age, and getting enough quality rest can influence how we grow, learn, think and feel.

Sleep needs are highest in the earliest months of life and gradually decline as people grow older. Recommended amounts range from 14-17 hours a day for newborns to about 7-8 hours for adults 65 and older, according to guidance from the National Sleep Foundation.

Newborns: 0-3 months — 14-17 hours

Newborns typically sleep in short periods throughout the day and night because their internal body clocks have not yet fully adjusted to the cycle of light and darkness.

Sleep is especially important for early brain development. During this stage, the brain forms large numbers of neural connections, while myelination helps nerve signals travel more efficiently. Newborns also spend a substantial portion of their sleep in rapid eye movement, or REM, sleep, which is associated with early brain development.

Infants: 4-12 months — 12-16 hours

As babies grow, their sleep patterns begin to change, with nighttime sleep becoming more consolidated. At the same time, they are developing important motor skills, including sitting, crawling and other physical abilities.

Sleep helps the brain process and strengthen newly learned skills. Babies also begin developing a more regular circadian rhythm, while melatonin production becomes more established, helping the body distinguish more clearly between day and night.

Toddlers: 1-2 years — 11-14 hours

During the toddler years, sleep generally becomes deeper and less fragmented, although many children still need daytime naps.

The brain uses sleep to process new experiences, strengthen memories and support language development. A lack of sleep can show up as irritability, restlessness or increased activity rather than the obvious drowsiness commonly associated with tired adults.

Preschoolers: 3-5 years — 10-13 hours

Preschoolers are developing rapidly, both emotionally and cognitively. Sleep supports learning, memory and emotional regulation during a period when imagination and social skills are expanding.

Nightmares and night terrors can occur during these years, although they are different sleep phenomena. As many children gradually stop napping, consistent nighttime sleep becomes increasingly important.

School-age children: 6-12 years — 9-12 hours

School-age children absorb a steady stream of academic, social and physical information each day. Sleep gives the brain time to process and consolidate memories while supporting physical growth and immune function.

Deep sleep is particularly important during childhood because several restorative processes, including the release of growth hormone, are closely linked to sleep.

Adolescents: 13-17 years — 8-10 hours

Teenagers often experience a biological shift known as delayed sleep phase. During puberty, the body's release of melatonin tends to occur later, which can make it harder for adolescents to fall asleep early and wake up early.

The timing can clash with early school schedules, leaving many teenagers short on sleep. Meanwhile, the adolescent brain is undergoing significant development, including synaptic pruning, a process that helps make neural connections more efficient.

Adequate sleep supports learning, memory and emotional regulation during this important stage of development.

Adults: 18-64 years — 7-9 hours

For most adults, the recommended amount is seven to nine hours each night. Sleep allows the body to recover while the brain processes memories, regulates emotions and carries out important maintenance functions.

Regularly sleeping less than the recommended amount has been associated with problems involving concentration, mood and metabolic health. Chronic sleep deprivation can also affect the body's stress response.

Older adults: 65 and older — 7-8 hours

Growing older does not mean the body suddenly stops needing sleep. Adults 65 and older generally need about seven to eight hours, although their sleep patterns may change.

Older adults may experience lighter sleep, wake more frequently during the night or shift toward earlier bedtimes and wake times. Maintaining sufficient, good-quality sleep remains important for cognitive function, physical health and daily alertness.

Deep sleep: The body's recovery period

Deep sleep, also called slow-wave sleep, is considered one of the most restorative stages of the sleep cycle. During this phase, heart rate and breathing slow, muscles relax, and the body carries out processes associated with physical recovery.

Deep sleep tends to be concentrated during the earlier part of the night, particularly during the first few sleep cycles. The amount varies from person to person and generally changes with age.

REM sleep: More than dreaming

REM sleep is marked by rapid eye movements and increased brain activity. In adults, it generally makes up about 20%-25% of total sleep and becomes more prominent during the latter part of the night.

This stage is associated with memory processing, learning and emotional regulation. Because REM sleep becomes more common later in the night, consistently cutting sleep short can reduce the amount a person gets.

Why sleep matters at every age

Sleep is not simply downtime. It is an active biological process that supports brain development, memory, emotional balance, physical recovery and overall health.

The number of hours people need may change dramatically from infancy to old age, but the need for quality sleep remains a constant throughout life.