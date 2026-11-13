Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk

The study suggests that some compounds found in hair dyes may affect hormone functions and levels in the human body.

LONDON: Certain chemicals used in some hair dyes may disrupt the body’s hormonal system and potentially increase the risk of cancer, according to a study.





Dyeing hair in different colours has become a popular trend, particularly among women. However, experts have raised concerns about the possible health effects of certain chemical ingredients used in these products.





The study suggests that some compounds found in hair dyes may affect hormone functions and levels in the human body. Researchers say such hormonal changes could potentially increase the risk of certain cancers.





Among the chemicals highlighted are aromatic amines, which the research links to possible risks of bladder cancer, breast cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia and skin cancer.





Hair dye products have evolved significantly over the years. While henna was traditionally used to colour hair, modern chemical dyes are now widely available in a variety of shades and formulations.





However, the relationship between hair dye use and cancer risk requires further understanding. The potential risks may vary depending on the chemicals involved, the amount used and the duration of exposure.





The findings should not be interpreted as conclusive evidence that all types of hair dyes cause cancer.