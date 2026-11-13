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Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk

The study suggests that some compounds found in hair dyes may affect hormone functions and levels in the human body.

Web Desk November 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Certain chemicals used in some hair dyes may disrupt the body’s hormonal system and potentially increase the risk of cancer, according to a study.


Dyeing hair in different colours has become a popular trend, particularly among women. However, experts have raised concerns about the possible health effects of certain chemical ingredients used in these products.


The study suggests that some compounds found in hair dyes may affect hormone functions and levels in the human body. Researchers say such hormonal changes could potentially increase the risk of certain cancers.


Among the chemicals highlighted are aromatic amines, which the research links to possible risks of bladder cancer, breast cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia and skin cancer.


Hair dye products have evolved significantly over the years. While henna was traditionally used to colour hair, modern chemical dyes are now widely available in a variety of shades and formulations.


However, the relationship between hair dye use and cancer risk requires further understanding. The potential risks may vary depending on the chemicals involved, the amount used and the duration of exposure.


The findings should not be interpreted as conclusive evidence that all types of hair dyes cause cancer.

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